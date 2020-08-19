Businesswoman announces must-see virtual conference to encourage workplace diversity

A businesswoman has announced a must-see virtual conference to improve workplace diversity for LGBTQ+, women and BAME employees.

Now in its third year, ‘This Is Us Conference’ was created by Meena Chander, CEO and founder of Events Together and Diversity In Conferences and Events [DiCE] and will take place online on Tuesday 20th October and Wednesday 21st October.

The unmissable 2020 event, which is moving online for the first time following the coronavirus pandemic, will include exclusive talks, seminars and workshops delivered by inspiring thought leaders to showcase best practice, as well as training materials to help diversity and inclusion, HR and people management professionals put inclusion and diversity at the heart of their organisations.

The event will be split into three sessions: ‘LGBTQ+’, ‘BAME’ and ‘women’ and will cover a wealth of subject areas including cultural awareness, millennials and Gen Z, preventing discrimination at work and inclusive language.

A host of leaders in diversity have been announced as keynote speakers so far including:

Gamiel Yafai – managing director – Diversity Marketplace and conference chair – BAME Programme

James Sutton – senior manager, digital content & campaigns, EMEA – Herbalife Nutrition

Jacqui Gavi – equality, diversity & inclusion adviser – Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Katie Neeves – trans ambassador – Cool 2 Be Trans

Sara Chandran – founder of Fresh and Fearless



Meena Chander, founder of This Is Us Conference, said: “I am very excited to announce the third This Is Us Conference, which is designed to help bring about the change we need to see in workplace diversity and inclusion.

“The conversation around the issue has gained momentum in recent years but there’s definitely still a way to go, and a diverse workforce is something every organisation should be striving for.

“This event is a unique opportunity for professionals to hear from some of the biggest authorities on diversity and learn how they can be at the forefront of inclusivity in the workplace, giving them increased confidence when dealing with any issues that may arise and equipping them with the knowledge and tools to make all employees feel supported.

“We understand the difficulties many people are facing during current times and have kept ticket prices low with this in mind, whilst still promising the same invaluable content so professionals can keep up their learning and development with CPD points throughout this challenging period.”

For more information about the conference, please visit: https://thisisusconference.co.uk/