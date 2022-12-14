At the end of each year, the IMEX Group traditionally announces a Talking Point for the year ahead.

Today, building on a previous theme that ran for over two years due to the pandemic – NATURE – IMEX announces that HUMAN NATURE will be its Talking Point for 2023.

The Talking Point provides a framework for educational programming at each IMEX show as well as a theme for exhibitors to embrace if they wish. It also sets direction for the IMEX show experience design team.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “Never have we been more aware of our vulnerabilities and responsibilities as humans. Our intention with HUMAN NATURE is to encourage everyone in the global meetings, events and incentive travel industry to recognise, understand and celebrate all that’s good about being human, particularly human diversity.

As we navigate our way through a tough business climate and build our Net Zero roadmap, 2023 presents a chance to regenerate. We believe meetings and business events have a vital part to play in resetting our world for the better and this new Talking Point invites everyone to show up in a positive, collaborative way.

“Our team is working with partners to design a show that focuses on many aspects of human nature, tapping into innate and learned behaviours; our diverse needs and goals; what makes us healthy; what inspires us; what makes face to face human connections vital; how we learn and how we remember. The result will be a show that delivers an elevated experience for all – one that’s purposeful yet firmly centred on making business enjoyable and productive,” explains Bauer.

Education tracks reflect the way we live and work

Every year the IMEX team reviews detailed feedback from each show and implements fine-tuning based on data, observation and client suggestions. For 2023, this continuous improvement approach has resulted in six education tracks: Technology and Innovation; Trends and Research; Experience Design and Event Marketing. A fifth track, Business Practices, will include the ever-popular Event Planner Toolkit while track six, People and Planet, will specifically address Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), Professional and Personal Development, Leadership, Culture and Engagement, Wellbeing and Sustainability.

International exhibitor momentum

A global roster of exhibitors is already confirmed from across Europe, Asia, Africa and America with supplier interest and momentum already tracking well ahead of 2022. Registration is set to open in mid-January.

IMEX Frankfurt evolves every year and May’s 2023 edition will be no exception. This time around, however, attendees can expect a few surprises – the IMEX Group is set to evolve even further, with more details to be revealed onsite.