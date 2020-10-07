Business events get green signal across New Zealand

Auckland’s move to Alert Level 1 is great news for the business events industry and will give decision-makers confidence across the country, said Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) chief executive, Lisa Hopkins. Auckland will join the rest of New Zealand in Covid-19 alert level 1 on 7 October.

“The new announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dispels all confusion about who can meet and where. We have been given the green light to meet, with the country fully opened up to domestic groups, and Aucklanders again welcome to any region,” she said.

“Now is the time to rebuild the industry and deliver confidence back to organisers who have been holding off planning and booking their events. Our message is it is safe to hold a conference, seminar, workshop, or team recognition event. We want people to understand that business events are the safest type of event that can be held, backed up by the World Health Organisation (WHO) itself.”

CINZ has opened registrations for BE Reconnected, a free industry exhibition and networking day in Auckland on 1 December aimed at the throwing the spotlight on this sector and rekindling vital industry relationships.

Advertisement

“BE Reconnected will be an essential platform to support the sector now and beyond. It is imperative for the good of the country and for the industry that we now move forward safely, and with assurance,” Hopkins added.

Originally published by traveldailymedia.com on 6th October 2020. SOURCE