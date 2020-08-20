Business Design Centre to host the Exhibition Marketers Masterclass

Taking place in October the event has attracted senior marketers from across the exhibition industry

One of the leading venues in the re-opening of the events industry, the Business Design Centre has announced it will be hosting The Exhibition Marketers Masterclass, a brand-new, one day training course dedicated to the exhibition industry, it has been announced.

Taking place on Thursday 15 October 2020, the masterclass will offer essential training and education for marketing teams to help them to deliver the very best events in what will no doubt be a competitive calendar as events look to return from October onwards.

The Masterclass already has an impressive list of registrations with senior marketers from top organisers including Reed Exhibitions, Bauer Media, Centaur Media, Informa, Easyfairs, MCI Group and Ocean Media. Tickets cannot be purchased for the Exhibition Marketer’s Masterclass. Instead, all marketers will apply to attend and then be qualified and selected to be hosted. A full programme will be announced later in early September.

The Business Design Centre is one of London’s most popular conference and exhibition venues and makes for an ideal base for the event, located just 10 minutes from Kings Cross.

The aim of the programme is to provide event marketing teams with fresh ideas and new approaches to the traditional event marketing models for attendee, exhibitor and sponsorship acquisition.

The event is being organised by 52eight3, the Sussex-based marketing and communications agency with extensive experience and expertise in the event and MICE industries.

Founder and Director of 52eight3, Katie Morhen, explained: “Training for marketers in the trade show industry is extremely thin-on-the-ground. Over my 12 years of experience delivering audiences to exhibitions internationally, it was always tough to keep up with the latest event and martech on the market.

“It’s vital we-walk-the-walk of attending events which is why this masterclass will be in-person and I’m so excited to be hosting in partnership with the Business Design Centre. It’s a fantastic venue, and we can’t wait to bring our delegates along to sample it and support the industry as events begin to open up.”

Kate Simpson, Marketing & Communications Director, Business Design Centre added: “The BDC has been preparing to welcome events back over the last few months and we are excited that the Exhibition Marketers Masterclass will be one of the first in the calendar. The approach to marketing is changing, in particularly for the events industry, so it’s vital that we come together in forums such as this to explore the new avenues that we can take. Showing reassurance to those attending exhibitions is the first step, and demonstrating this by running a face to face event after the green light is given establishes confidence in the way we intend to move forward.”



To register your interest to attend or for sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event website at exhibitionmarketersmasterclass.co.uk.