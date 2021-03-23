Bureau Veritas relaunches ‘Restart Your Business’ service as £390m arts & entertainment fund unveiled

As the chancellor pledges £390m to help shuttered arts and entertainment venues reopen post-lockdown, Bureau Veritas is re-launching its hugely popular ‘Restart Your Business’ service to ensure organisations have the robust health and safety standards in place to safely restart their operations.

Earlier this month, the chancellor Rishi Sunak in this year’s Spring Budget announced the government will give £390m to help arts venues in England, including theatres, museums and galleries, reopen1.

The ‘restart grants’ will include £6,000 per premises for non-essential outlets due to re-open in April and £18,000 for gyms, personal care providers and other hospitality and leisure businesses2.

As such, part of its ongoing commitment to helping businesses navigate the ever-evolving conditions of the pandemic, global health and safety expert Bureau Veritas has re-launched its ‘Restart Your Business’ solution with an updated free support pack, detailing the essential measures to take before reopening.

First launched in April 2020, the service provides a voluntary, independent assessment of a firm’s ‘COVID-secure’ readiness to re-open their business premises. Companies that meet Bureau Veritas’ robust best practice guidelines on health, safety and hygiene standards are issued with an Assurance Statement, which can be displayed on a firm’s website and at its properties.

Utilising its experience in the last 12 months of helping firms in numerous sectors implement COVID-secure measures, Bureau Veritas is encouraging all businesses to review and update their health, safety and hygiene policies in line with the latest best practice.

Ken Smith, UK Chief Executive at Bureau Veritas UK, said: “As we emerge from what will hopefully be the last lockdown of this pandemic, it’s great that the chancellor is pledging £390m in support of helping arts and entertainment venues get back to business.

“However, having robust health, safety and hygiene standards that demonstrate the safest workplace and trading environment is a fundamental part of reopening. Recognising that the advice, guidance, and guidelines in making businesses ‘COVID-secure’ has moved on leaps and bounds, we’ve re-launched our Restart Your Business service.

“Restart Your Business was initially developed in the first UK lockdown and we have continuously updated and improved the service to support businesses in recent months. Now, with the roadmap confirmed in England and restrictions set to be eased in other UK nations too, it is vital once again to demonstrate best practice.

“So whether your business is looking to reopen safely after lockdown or simply ensure you’re still operating in the safest manner possible, we’d advise you to make the most of our expertise and market-leading compliance.”

With a comprehensive suite of support, the Restart Your Business solution works in partnership with organisations to develop a consistent yet tailored approach across all sites, including in different countries, helping organisations to drive competitive advantage as they reopen business premises. The certificate of assurance issued on completion can be displayed online and in properties to provide full traceability for customers and staff.