Bullseye! for EFS Europe at William Hill World Darts Championship

Event Flooring Solutions Ltd rolled into Alexandra Palace in December to install 2400sqm of its electric blue Evo Rib Event Cord Carpet for the 6th year running at the prestigious William Hill World Darts Championship.

The 27th World Championship competition, held at Alexandra Palace, is the biggest and best-known darts tournament in the world, attracting a global TV audience over 10 million as well as over 50,000 darts-frenzied fans punishing EFS’s event carpet over the Christmas and New Year period.

The event took place from 12th December 2019 until 1st January 2020 with EFS’s team working late into the night to have the legendary West Hall ready for play.

On behalf of Alexandra Palace, four of EFS’s crew laid the carpet in eight hours, an installation that would ordinarily take approximately three hours given a straight open space. The crew adhered to a strict deadline, working around the intense timetable, cutting the carpet around the event infrastructure as well as accommodating the throngs of staff who were flat out to get the event set up to the imminent opening ceremony.

EFS Europe supplied 12 rolls of 50m x 4m of the electric blue carpet, which was chosen to match the branding of the title sponsor, William Hill. The carpet was installed throughout the main event arena, being fitted around the stage and grandstand areas. It was also installed throughout the main walkways into the venue as well as being supplied for the main stage area where the nail-biting competition took place.

Speaking on behalf of EFS Europe, Jeremy Simpson, managing director said: “EFS Europe is always proud to be chosen to play a role in what has become a legendary fixture in the Christmas and New Year calendar. It was a fantastic conclusion to our 2019 business year and on behalf of the entire EFS Europe team, one-hundred-and-eighty! to Wright on his stunning performance.”