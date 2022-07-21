Building Event Attendance with Conference Compass

To execute a successful event is an incredibly complex process. We know that. Creating a programme, booking a venue, securing exhibitors – the list goes on. Yet, the success of an event is determined almost exclusively by your attendees: who they are, how engaged they are, and will they be there for the next event you are planning?

Building attendance is more than just securing a certain number of people to participate in an event. The aim should be to build an engaged and curious audience – ready to be a part of a community that you have created. At Conference Compass, we place the most importance on the feeling of community and the value it adds to the experience of attendees and organisers. We have developed an event engagement platform that aims to reach a large number of people and makes sure that they are involved and active participants. Ultimately, this leads to event attendance that will guarantee success for current and future endeavours.

So, how can our platform help build such an audience?

Promote the platform from the moment you announce your event. Encourage users to download the mobile app or explore through the Web App. They can have an idea of the programme, who will be speaking and which exhibitors will be present. If they sign up for the event, they can get a custom login which will allow them to customize their program and use the networking functionalities of the platform already.



Once users have the mobile app, you have an incredible tool at your disposal: push notifications. Establish a direct line of communication with attendees, reminding them to sign up, give feedback, and contribute to sharing the event.



Introduce prizes through platform gamification. Ask yourself the question: What kind of attendee engagement would I like to encourage? Prizes create the incentive for people to sign up for the event, share it with others, and engage on a deeper level.



Encourage the use of the social wall. A place where everybody can come together and share their insights, questions, thoughts, and so much more. As an organiser, you can interact with attendees, and they can interact with one another. It contributes to the sense of community vital to building an audience that is not only sizable but also engaged, active, and closely connected.

Our platform is where attendees can find the information they need for their event of interest. Granting users access to an overview gives them a clear idea of what to expect. Sign-ups will come streaming through, but more importantly, attendees can already engage before the event. This way, building event attendance becomes shaping a community.

Get in touch and learn more about our event engagement platform!