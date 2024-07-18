Broadwick Live introduce new ‘Broadwick Live Presents’ initiative collaborating with London’s favourite venues and showcasing emerging artists

Broadwick Live, leaders in the entertainment space, from London to more recently New York, launch a new music initiative that sees them collaborating with some of London’s most loved venues including Studio 338, NTs loft, Electric Brixton, Phonox. Aiming to foster up-and-coming talent, explore diverse spaces with a variety of capacities and offerings, and to make a healthy contribution to club culture, Broadwick Live will work directly with venues and partners to conceptualise this first collection of shows, named Broadwick Live Presents. A symbiotic initiative that benefits artists, venues, labels, collectives and crews, the team are excited to reveal further plans for this project that starts in October 2024.

As the team behind some of the UK’s most celebrated music projects – Printworks, Drumsheds, Beams, Field Day Festival and more, Broadwick Live are experts when it comes to event curation and delivery. This new endeavor aims to engage venues operating at all levels across the capital, plus a range of artists from emerging names through to established acts. Broadwick Live Presents will connect the dots in a new way, with shows that encourage exploration, collaboration and development. This new venture showcases a genuine commitment to the next generation of talent and the venues that provide a vital space for artists at different stages of their creative career. In a time when dialogue and numbers around nightlife seem bleak, BWL hope to use their position to contribute to the scene and keep dance music culture moving forward.

Reflecting the dynamic and diverse sounds that run across their blueprint venues, the programme will explore all corners of the underground from drum and bass to disco, techno and garage. Bass-explorer Otik brings a live set to Peckham hotspot, Carpet Shop, known for being one of London’s most exciting new small capacity spaces. Big-room house hero D.O.D taking over the mighty South London sport Phonox. Keeping things South of the border, the infamous live venue Electric Brixton will welcome electronic aficionado Nils Hoffmann.

Moving over to East London, Broadwick Live will collaborate with giant warehouse venue E1 for a show with the tech-house stalwart Tita Lau, and St John’s Hackney welcomes London-based DJ and producer hitty. Plenty more shows are on the horizon, keep an eye on Broadwick Live social media for more dates.

Jeff Gray [BWL Head of Music]:

“With one eye firmly on the future, our ‘Broadwick Live presents’ events reflect our passion and dedication towards ensuring the most exciting emerging talent in electronic music achieve their potential.

This will involve us hosting events across our favourite London venues, all of which are equally committed to pushing the dance music scene forward. We can’t wait to get started…”

Matt Wickings (Head of Music – Corsica Studios / Carpet Shop)

“It’s great to see Broadwick Live supporting not only up and coming grassroots artists but established grassroots venues as well, ensuring that the current London electronic music ecosystem can support itself and continue to thrive.”

Mike Weller (Head of Music – Electric Brixton):

“Electric Brixton is a platform for new and established artists so it only feels natural for us to partner with Broadwick Live, a company at the forefront of the electronic music scene in the Capital. We’re looking forward to welcoming shows of their new music series to SW2.”

BROADWICK PRESENTS SHOWS :

SWIM @ Carpet Shop [03/10/24]

D.O.D @ Phonox [05/10/24]

Otik Live @ Carpet Shop [10/10/24]

Tita Lau @ E1 [11/10/24]

hitty @ St Johns Hackney [30/11/24]Nils Hoffmann @ Electric Brixton [07/12/24]