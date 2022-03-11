Broadwick Live announces Dockyards, a ground-breaking new open-air cultural destination for London

Broadwick Live – the group behind some of the UK’s most ambitious and acclaimed venues, events and creative development projects – today announces Dockyards, a ground-breaking new open-air cultural destination for London.

Inspired by the flow of goods and the role Royal Docks have played in the history of London, Dockyards is a ground-breaking new destination, where all forms of culture converge at the gateway to the capital. Set within Silvertown Quays, the expansive 400,000 sq ft open-air, waterside location will breathe new life in the Royal Docks, unlocking its potential with a year-round curated programme of creatively bold and culturally innovative events.

The venue will open as a the transformable space providing organisers with the ability to create new and bespoke backdrops and settings for major events and experiences throughout the programme, working in partnership with the world’s best artists and cultural brands as well as promoting home-grown talent.

The first in a series of events to be presented in partnership with Broadwick Live are Defected London, on 3-4 September 2022, and Above & Beyond Group Therapy Weekender on 10 and 11 September.

Further events will be announced in coming months, reflecting Dockyard’s ambition to be a dynamic new centre for culture and creativity.

Broadwick Live is working with Royal Docks to ensure that Dockyards delivers social, economic and cultural impact within Newham. This includes the inclusion and representation of Newham’s diverse population in its programming, as well as a commitment to provide job and business opportunities for local people.

Dockyards is also available for film production, cultural events, brand experiences and corporate events – providing a fully flexible and distinctive location in an increasingly important production centre of London.

Broadwick Live is an award-winning events, development and cultural group that designs, builds and operates some of the world’s most exciting venue and entertainment brands. These include Printworks London, The Drumsheds, Depot at Mayfield, Festival No.6 and Field Day.

Located in East London’s historic Royal Docks and set within Silvertown Quays, Dockyards is easily accessible from all corners of the capital. London City Airport flies from destinations all over Europe, while the DLR lines serve the North and South of the site and The Emirates Air Line connects Royal Victoria to Greenwich Peninsula via London’s only cable car.

Bradley Thompson, Group Managing Director of Broadwick Live, says:

“We’re really excited to open Dockyards, creating a new centre of cultural gravity for London in the heart of The Royal Docks. Dockyards will shape the area through cultural and commercial innovation by bringing a year round programme of events and activities in partnership with the world’s best. As a Broadwick Live venue, visitors and artists are assured of a world-class experience, while we also deliver meaningful impact for the area and local communities. ”