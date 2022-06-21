Broadwick Group launches Spaces & Stories

Broadwick Group announced today, 21st June, the launch of Spaces & Stories, a design-led full service venue and location portfolio, offering an eclectic collection of out-of-the-ordinary venues and locations.

Spaces & Stories aims to become the most respected and trusted venue and location portal globally.

It builds on the services and portfolio of Venue Lab, which was acquired by Broadwick Group in 2021, as well as the group’s expertise in the operation, management, programming and production of some of the UK’s most high profile cultural venues, which include Printworks London, Magazine London and Depot Mayfield.

As an established location and event provider with a difference, Spaces & Stories offers services that range from finding the perfect locations to working with clients to produce unforgettable events and experiences. This includes drawing on Broadwick Group’s award-winning production expertise to make client’s ambitious visions a reality, creating live events from product launches, to art experiences, film productions or weddings.

Spaces & Stories is led by Group MD Bradley Thompson and Jemma Scott, Head of Spaces & Stories, working alongside Broadwick Group CEO Simon Tracey, and Group Director of Strategy Simeon Aldred. They lead a team of 20 venue and event specialists within the Spaces & Stories team, supported by a further 150 award-winning event producers, creatives and promoters from across the Broadwick Group.

Spaces & Stories will market and manage a broad spectrum of quality and high-profile hybrid venues and locations through music, culture, corporate, brand, private hire and filming activity. From historic interiors to vast industrial sites, the portfolio – which launches with 20 locations covering half a million square metres of hybrid event spaces – is characterised by outstanding quality, function and flexibility.

For venue owners, developers and landlords, Spaces & Stories provides a one-stop shop for management, curation and promotion services uniquely tailored to the creative sector across its carefully curated portfolio of managed spaces.

Properties, venues and locations currently managed by Spaces & Stories on behalf of landlords, developers, civic partners include WeWork, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, Sellar, British Land and Land Securities.

Pioneering a design-led, creative approach to storytelling, Broadwick Group MD Bradley Thompson worked with an award-winning internal and external team to create the Spaces & Stories brand identity and the platform’s distinctive look and feel.

Drawing on decades of industry experience to showcase spaces in their best light, Spaces & Stories invests in each property it manages, working with acclaimed art directors, photographers and its in-house design team to tell a compelling story and to communicate what makes a space truly special.

Bradley Thompson, Group Managing Director Broadwick, says:

“We know that finding the right space can change a story. From historic interiors to vast industrial sites, our locations have been handpicked for their potential to stage stories that resonate. We help people turn their most ambitious visions into reality. We believe that exceptional spaces provide the basis for human connection. Through design, architecture and distinguished service, we help create experiences that connect with people on an emotional level.”

Simon Tracey, Group Chief Executive Officer at Broadwick, says:

“We are delighted to add Spaces & Stories to the Broadwick Group family. We are better placed than ever to turn innovative spaces and ideas into reality for our partners, maximising the value we provide to developers, landowners and operators.”

Jemma Scott, Head of Spaces & Stories, says:

“We do more than simply provide locations. All our spaces can be reconfigured and transformed to create custom environments, and we work closely with Space partners and bookers to bring ideas and events to life. With an extensive network of trusted suppliers and a deep understanding of the industry, our professional team is there to support and advise you every step of the way.”