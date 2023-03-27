British Thoracic Oncology Group chooses First Sight Media for first Belfast event

Top of Article

The British Thoracic Oncology Group has chosen First Sight Media as the turnkey supplier of video production services for its 21st annual conference at ICC Belfast, 26 – 28 April, 2023.

First Sight Media will deploy its technicians and production managers across the three-day conference, creating fully branded video content for every aspect of the event, including proceedings in the main auditorium, Hall 2A and Hall 2B. First Sight Media has worked with the British Thoracic Oncology Group before, delivering the group’s ongoing webinar programme, its first virtual conference in 2021, and a second one in 2022.

Dawn Mckinley, senior executive officer, British Thoracic Oncology Group, explained why First Sight Media was chosen, saying, “First Sight Media was instrumental in the success of our webinars in 2020 and the delivery of our first virtual conferences. When planning our 2023 conference and bringing it to a completely new venue, we had no hesitation in choosing First Sight Media: the team combines outstanding customer service and support with excellent production values and unrivalled technical knowledge to deliver a service we can totally rely on.”

Richard Belcher, managing director, First Sight Media, said, “Having worked on many virtual events with the British Thoracic Oncology Group, being chosen to provide video production and streaming services to its first, in-person conference for 3 years is a great privilege and proof positive of our commitment to complete customer satisfaction.”