Bristol Craft Beer Festival organisers launch buy now, pay later

Organisers of the Bristol Craft Beer Festival have announced a new flexible ticketing policy, designed to give festival goers something to look forward to on 11 – 12 June 2021.

In November 2020, We Are Beer, Bristol Craft Beer Festival organisers, announced that the event would return to Lloyds Amphitheatre in June. Now, to help beer fans make plans for the summer the team have designed a 2021 ticketing innovation, with a buy now pay later scheme.

This allows festival goers to purchase their event tickets for just £1 in the run up to the festival, only paying the full amount two weeks before the event, giving peace of mind to ticket buyers looking to make summer plans.

Greg Wells, founder, We Are Beer, explains:

“We ran a socially distanced beer festival in September 2020 and it was amazing to be able to deliver an event which still had a great vibe, while following all the restrictions. We are lucky that our event lends itself to being flexible to meet any regulations and so we’re full steam ahead planning for the 2021 edition. We know how hard the last month has been for everyone, so we wanted to create something that gives peace of mind to our ticket buyers, but enables them to start making plans for the summer.”

The Bristol Craft Beer Festival has become a highlight of the summer season for many Bristolians and visitors to the city alike. In 2020 the Bristol Craft Beer Festival was one of the only festivals to take place in the city and one of very few events anywhere in the country. In the run-up to the 2021 event, organisers will of course be taking all necessary steps and protocols in line with changing governmental and health organisation guidelines. Regular relevant updates will be issued along the way.