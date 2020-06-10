Bringin’ Social Back: How Teooh is Enabling Consistent Community Connections Across Social Media and the Workplace

Teooh is the future of events, the future of business, the future of virtual reality, and the future of community connection.

Teooh was born from the idea that communication fosters connection, and connection creates change. Consistent community connection drives new relationships, and it is those relationships that make a difference around the world. With Teooh, barriers and borders disappear, allowing people to serendipitously connect to those with similar ideas, interests, and passions.

Teooh is an interactive, avatar-based social gathering platform. It allows anyone from anywhere to meet in real-time with anyone from anywhere, create new relationships, and grow existing communities globally. With a venue for every need, avatar customisations, and personal touches, Teooh is the perfect way to spice up and grow your community connections.

Originally conceptualised as a networking events-based platform in 2017, Teooh has already expanded exponentially, and its use cases are boundless.

Community

Teooh was founded on the concept of CoCoCo: Consistent Community Connection. Imagine attending five social gatherings in one day; meeting five times the amount of people; creating five times the amount of genuine connections; exponentiating your impact on the world. Now imagine that you can attend these gatherings with no effort from the comfort of your own home. Imagine if millions of people with billions of ideas and interests could come together every day to discuss their passions. You no longer need to imagine. With Teooh, this is a reality. Such interconnectedness not only fosters change: it fosters bonds and partnerships that have only ever been imaginable with physical gatherings. Existing communities like Yena, Showbiz AI, and Draper University have hosted networking and reunion gatherings, and new communities have been created around Teooh.

Remote Business

In addition to an influx of online entertainment usage, the Coronavirus pandemic has driven businesses to expand their technological capabilities into remote working. While Teooh offers solutions far beyond those dictated by Coronavirus demands, it also presents the perfect solution to remote business practices. Daily stand-ups, team meetings, and company announcements are the perfect uses for Teooh’s platform.

Entertainment

From hosting meet and greets with sports stars like NFL player KelvinBeachum, to film festivals with Animayo, Teooh has introduced a new breadth of opportunities for the entertainment industry. In 2020, Rel Carter took to the virtual stage to discuss business in music, and Jon Black hosted the first ever live Teooh podcast! The twenty-first century has seen an exponential influx in online entertainment with services like Netflix and Youtube, and COVID-19 has pushed audiences further into online entertainment options.

Personal

The “fun” aspect of social media has been revamped in Teooh. Teooh venues have been filled with birthday parties, pub quizzes, and family reunions! Families and friends across the world were able to come together in Teooh to share laughs and love.

Why Teooh?

Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok have opened the door to a new environment of sharing, DMing, friend-ing, inMailing, following, and socializing. This expanding social environment enabled the creation of Teooh: a whole new social ecosystem with a world of opportunities. Existing social media platforms have not found out how to replicate the core factor of what makes humanity thrive: the serendipity enabled when people sit across from each other, share stories, and build genuine connections.



Margaux Noël Woellner explained that in a world where physical appearance is so scrutinised through social media, it’s important to have a platform where you don’t have to show up with perfect makeup and hair. Teooh allows you to bring the best, most genuine qualities of yourself forward without any concern of how you look or where you are.

These powerful connections should not be hampered by international barriers, social anxiety, concerns over physical appearance, or wealth. The Teooh team believes that it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and social media shouldn’t revolve around optimizing an exterior version of yourself. By removing the social anxiety that comes with existing forms of social media, including video chats, Teooh is able to create a safe, comfortable space where people can focus on growing genuine connections rather than growing followers.

