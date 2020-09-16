Brighton Music Conference 2020 announces switch to virtual only conference

Featuring Carl Cox, Danny Howard, Darrius Syrossion, Fatboy Slim, Sister Bliss (Faithless), Hannah Wants, Jaguar, Nicole Moudaber, Stanton Warriors and more

Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK’s foremost electronic music and networking event will still be going ahead on 1st and 2nd of October but as a virtual only event, streamed live and on-demand. Unfortunately, the physical conference can no longer take place as planned due to new Government restrictions.

In partnership with Beatport, the virtual pass will give access to the panel discussions, Q&As, workshops, tutorials and dj sets i as well as exclusive footage. It will be streamed live and on-demand and feature artists including; Carl, Cox, Danny Howard, Darrius Syrossion, DJ Rap, DJ Paulette, East End Dubs, Fatboy Slim, Jaguar, Hannah Wants, Hariet Jaxxon, Josh Butler, Krafty Kuts, Sister Bliss (Faithless), Stanton Warriors, SUAT, Waze & Odyssey and many more.

BMC is committed to uniting the electronic music industry to collaborate, inspire and find solutions to support businesses during the pandemic with all content being live-streamed from the prestigious British Airways i360 venue on Brighton’s beachfront for its seventh edition.

“To say the team here at BMC are totally gutted after we got the news on Monday about the new restrictions would be an understatement to say the least! This will be the third time we have changed the event line up, so we are hoping it will be third time lucky, it’s been a tough few days! We are still committed to delivering a great conference program with some of the biggest names in the industry and despite all the hurdles we have had to overcome over the last 6 months.” Billy Mauseth and the BMC Team

All artists and speakers confirmed for 2020 event (In alphabetical order):

Adam Griffin, Alon Shulman, Ben Rush, Carl Cox (via video link), Carl Loben, Carly Wilford, Catherine Loveday, Charlotte Caleb, Colin Dale, Damion Pell, Darius Syrossian, DJ Paulette, DJ Rap, Ellie Talebian, Felix Canetti Clarke, Fluer Shore, Graeme Park, Greg Marshall, Habs Akram, Hadi Ahmadzadeh, Harriet Jaxxon, Heiko Hoffmann, Jaguar, Jay Hill, John Gold, Josh Butler, Judy Griffith, Jumpin Jack Frost, Jolyon Klean, Krafty Kuts, Matha Cleary, Michael Kill, Neil Evans, Nicole Moudaber, Nikki McNeill, Niks Delanacy, Nolan, Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim, Paul Arnold, Professor Fiona Measham, Raj Ramanandi, Rich NxT, Robert Luis, Rowetta, Ramen Ekubia, Sacha Wall, Sam Taylor, Samantha Warren, Sara Al Hamad, Seb Zito, Serge Santiago, Sister Bliss (Faithless), Shino Parker, Simon Birkumshaw, Simon Hills, Sophie Awdiy, Stanton Warriors, Steph, Steve Nickolls, Steven Braines, SUAT, Tracey Fox, Tristan Hunt, Wax Worx, Waze & Odyssey.



Over 200 speakers and representatives confirmed including (In alphabetical order):

AFEM, AIM, Amnesia, AudioLock, BBC, Beatport, Believe, BIMM, Black Bandcamp, CMU, Creative Law & Business, Data Transmission, Data Transmission Radio, Decoded, DJ Mag, Do Not Sleep, ECODISCO, Fabric, Funktion One, Global Publicity, Help Musicians UK, he.she.they, Hypeddit, Iconic Underground Magazine, InChorus, Loft Sessions, Motion Artists, NTIA, PRS for Music, RSH Audio, Sentric Music, Shanghaied, shesaid.so, Skiddle, Skint, Tru Thoughts, Ultra Music.



View full program here: https://www.brightonmusicconference.co.uk/whats-on-2020/



