Brian Eno in conversation with Aurora at Green Events & Innovations Conference

Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF) in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

The 14th edition of Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London on Friday 29th April 2022 and in a special Keynote, the renowned musician, producer and visual artist Brian Eno will be in conversation with Norwegian artist Aurora. Having recently founded Earth Percent, a charity providing a simple way for the music industry to support the most impactful organisations addressing the climate emergency, Eno joins the conference to discuss ‘Directing the energy of music for the benefit of the planet’ in a Keynote conversation with Aurora, where they will discuss their visions for directing the energy of music for the benefit of the planet.

Brian Eno is a renowned musician, producer, visual artist and activist who first came to international prominence in the early seventies as a founding member of British band, Roxy Music, followed by a series of solo albums and collaborations. His work as producer includes albums with Talking Heads, Devo, U2, Laurie Anderson, James, Jane Siberry and Coldplay, while his long list of collaborations include recordings with David Bowie, Jon Hassell, Harold Budd, John Cale, David Byrne, Grace Jones, Karl Hyde, James Blake and most recently with his brother, Roger, on Mixing Colours. Eno is also a founding member of the Long Now Foundation, a trustee of Client Earth and patron of Videre est Credere. In April 2021, he launched EarthPercent, which raises money from the music industry for some of the most impactful environmental charities working on the climate emergency.

Aurora is one of the greatest Norwegian pop breakthroughs of recent years. She has released three strong albums, several radio hits, had huge streaming numbers and massive international interest. In the last few years she has performed at huge festivals, popular TV shows and she has toured on most continents. Aurora is experiencing success as far from home as Australia, Mexico and Brazil, and is selling out larger venues abroad than in Norway. The new album The Gods We Can Touch was released in January.

GEI 14 will be an official part of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) for the first time with all ILMC delegates able to attend GEI sessions. There will be a packed programme featuring inspiring and knowledgeable speakers who will bring their passion and ideas to the event with key topics of the conference including;

European co-operation in the live music sector

Transport and Energy in the tumultuous energy landscape

Arenas coming back greener with the AGF Greener Arena certification,

Sustainable food & beverage for events

Circularity of Materials with a focus on Cups and Serveware

European Greener Festival Roadmap

Incredible individuals and organisations using skills, networks, creativity and resources of events for purposeful action in solidarity with displaced people.

Quick Fire Innovation Round with latest in green tech solutions

The connection between wellbeing, inclusivity, diversity, equity and environmental sustainability will be a recurring theme throughout the programme. Other confirmed speakers include (in alphabetical order);

Andy Lenthall (Festival Insights), Chiara Badiali (Julie’s Bicycle), Claire O’Neill (AGF), Dale Vince OBE (Ecotricity/Forest Green Rovers), Danny Newby (Big Green Coach), Dave Ojay (Naam Festival) Dr Vincent Walsh (Herblabism/Future of Food), Erik Distler (AEG), Gina Périer (Lapee), Glenn Lyons (UWE), Gordon Masson (IQ Magazine), Holger Jan Schmidt (YOUROPE, General Secretary), John Drury (OVO Arena Wembley, VP & General Manager), John Robb (Louder Than War / Membranes), Kara Djurhuus (Roskilde Festival, Head of Philanthropy), Laura van de Voort (Green Events Netherlands), Linnéa Svensson (Green Operations Europe), Lucy Noble (NAA/Royal Albert Hall), Lyke Poortvliet (Green Events Netherlands), Marcel Arsand (Ball), Marie Sabot (We Love Green, festival director), Martin Thim (DTD Group), Mike Walsh (Serenade), Nora Wigand (Ball), Sangeeta Waldron (Serendipity PR & Media), Steve “Bedlam” Stavrinides (Refugee Community Kitchen / The Common, Glastonbury), Steve Sayer (The O2 (AEG Europe), Thomas Grunberg (Gaudina).

Join us as pioneers, activists and leading collectives in the space of greener events, festivals, tours, venues and entertainment, unite to discuss the key questions in an industry in the midst of transformation. This 14th edition of GEI is presented by AGF and ILMC, and kindly supported by Ecotricity, De La Maison and Ball Corporation.More info and tickets here:

https://www.agreenerfestival.com/green-events-innovations-conference-gei

