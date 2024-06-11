Brella’s Award-Winning Event Technology: Innovating User Experience and Sustainability in the Post-COVID Era

Event Industry News sat down with Markus Kauppinen, CEO to discuss their recent Event Technology Awards US & Canada win and what’s to come for Brella.

Can you provide an overview of the innovative features that Brella’s technology offers to event organizers and attendees?

We have focused our efforts post-COVID on delivering the best possible event app experience, so winning this award category feels great. Brella was originally developed within a design agency, and you can still see those roots in how well everything works.

How has Brella’s platform enhanced the event experience for users, and what feedback have you received from clients?

Attendees have always loved Brella for its matchmaking and networking capabilities and they have encouraged organizers to use it at their events. We’ve now evolved past that towards a more holistic event platform, which has received a lot of compliments from our customers.

In addition, creating a great user experience means we also need to work well with the event organizers. Planning the event management software setup is no easy task, so we need to be there for our clients when they need us. Our customer satisfaction score for service level is 9.49 for the first half of the year, which I’m really proud of.

What award did Brella win at the Event Technology Awards US & Canada, and what event was this for?

Brella won the award for the best event app in the US & Canada.

What differentiates Brella from other event technology solutions in the market, and how has this contributed to your recent award win?

Brella has three key differentiators over competitors. The first is our premium app. The second is our engagement and matchmaking features, with the best meeting acceptance rates compared to any other providers on the market. The third is our focus on partnerships. We know how stressful events can be, so we’ve designed a process to support the customer in every part of the event journey.

How does Brella integrate sustainability practices into its event technology solutions, aligning with the growing trend towards eco-friendly events?

We have an initiative where we’ve committed to planting trees based on the number of meetings we facilitate at events. The more meetings we have, the more mangrove forests will be planted where they’re needed most, primarily in Southeast Asia.

How does Brella plan to build on its recent success and continue innovating in the event technology space?

Oh boy, there’s so much more to come in terms of event innovation. We are constantly improving our AI matchmaking and engagement features. In addition, one area that is really important to us is partnerships in the event space. If an event organizer wants to deliver the best possible experience for users and attendees, they will need to use multiple event software providers. Building those integrations and ensuring the experience is smooth is a major focus area for us at the moment.

