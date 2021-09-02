Bray Leino Events awarded Expo Dubai contract for the UK Pavilion; develops fully immersive virtual tour

Bray Leino Events has been awarded the Event Management Services contract for the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, now set to take place in October 2021. The agency’s in-house creative and digital teams have jointly designed, developed and hosted a web-based, fully immersive, virtual tour of the UK Pavilion concept.

Working from architectural drawings and designer sketches, and incorporating a specially curated soundscape, the agency worked with senior representatives from the Department for International Trade UK at Expo 2020 Dubai Project Team to produce the virtual tour.

The UK Pavilion virtual tour is the first of its kind so far created for Expo 2020 Dubai. It is an important step towards supporting some of the project’s strategic objectives, including utilising the UK’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai in order to promote UK culture and soft power and present the UK as a great place to visit, study and do business. Often promoted as ’The World’s Greatest Show’, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring nations together to share solutions to some of the planet’s greatest challenges and will be more relevant than ever in a post-pandemic world. Under the theme ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’, the UK Pavillion offers an awe-inspiring glimpse into the future, exploring everything from artificial intelligence to the commercialisation of space. It is a wholly realistic experience, combining both 3D 360º views of all the key areas with interactive hotspots where visitors can explore specific zones and access relevant information. Awarded the Event Management Services contract for all activities at the UK Pavilion during Expo 2020, Bray Leino Events is managing the full event calendar, sponsor and partner programmes, venue, logistics and communications.

The announcement comes in the wake of Bray Leino Events’ recent launch of its new Virtual Experience Lab, which offers an innovative, immersive and interactive way for brands to engage with audiences, through a fully adaptable and bespoke virtual space.

While the events industry has been quick to pivot away from in-person gatherings, the saturation of virtual events has led to brands looking for new ways to engage with their audiences, as research has shown only 11% of event professionals feel they were able to exceed the success of their physical events. The VX Lab has been developed as an additional tool for brands looking to bolster their events, website, staff training or product demos. It allows for discovery and exploration of a brand or product, providing a truly engaging user experience and elevating a live, virtual or hybrid event with an additional layer of interactivity.

Luke Brown, Managing Director of Bray Leino Events, comments:

“Virtual events are now a known quantity and the biggest challenge in the events industry right now is making virtual stand out – increasing interactivity and impact. The VX Lab is a powerful digital storytelling solution which encourages exploration and discovery whilst delivering meaningful and measurable analytics. We created VX Lab to enable our clients to elevate their brands to larger and more diverse audiences. We’re excited to see brands unlock the benefits of this cutting-edge technology having received such positive feedback so far,” commented

Anna Krenkova, Client Services Director at Bray Leino Events, adds:

“Our clients have been eagerly awaiting a return to physical events, but want to bridge the gap with virtual solutions that stand out from the rest. Our team is really enjoying discussing possibilities the VX Lab presents – there are endless bespoke options – from improving stand interactivity, a virtual factory and R&D facility tour or product demos that normally are impossible to demonstrate unless physically in person or expensive to build in situ. This is something that one of our clients, a leading energy brand, is currently exploring with us. It’s fantastic for brands who are passionate about sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint by integrating VX Lab as a global platform.”

Sustainability is now higher on the agenda than ever before, with 80% of the UK public concerned about climate change, and 30% minimising air travel in order to reduce carbon emissions. VX Lab offers brands that are focused on reducing their carbon footprint an opportunity to engage with a global audience while reducing the waste and energy consumption usually produced by a live event. Not only this, but it enables brands to become more inclusive with their offering, by creating rich and imaginative experiences that can be enjoyed by anyone – including those normally unable to attend events in person.