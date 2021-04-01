Brands at Work appoints creative strategy director Hugo Dawson

Award-winning experience agency, Brands at Work has appointed Hugo Dawson as Creative Strategy Director. Dawson will be reporting directly into Creative Director Simon Boniface, working as part of the agency’s blended team of creatives.

Before joining this week, Hugo had spent the last 14 years at brand experience agencies, specialising in creative strategy, copywriting and multimedia content development for business and consumer audiences. At Brands at Work, Hugo will be responsible for enhancing the strategic direction of key clients’ multi-channel projects, helping to deliver memorable experiences that have a lasting impact. Dawson will also be responsible for getting under the skin of clients’ businesses and creative briefs, using his problem-solving abilities to research, uncover and elucidate creative insights and strategies that create the inspirational springboard for the agency’s experiential events and communications.

Speaking on his appointment, Hugo said “I’m excited to join a herd of genuine collaborators. And more: a team who like to have a lasting impact. I’m a firm believer in the power of experiences to connect people to stories and positively influence behaviours. There’s behavioural psychology, business savviness and creative expression in equal measure in what we do. At its best it’s not just profoundly beautiful; it’s the difference maker.”

Hugo is set become Brands at Work’s very own strategic brand storyteller. Speaking on Hugo’s appointment Manging Partner Karen Kadin said “His broad spectrum of skills bridge strategic development and creative execution, from thought leading insight mining, straight through to the collaborative ideation of physical, digital, and content experience solutions. As a messaging and content specialist, he will work with our clients to assimilate complex information quickly and communicate it simply and imaginatively.”

This newly created role comes as part of the agency’s flourishing growth spurt, as they continue to grow their leadership team across the agency. This appointment further demonstrates Brands at Work’s continued commitment to hiring the industry’s best talent, to deliver binge-worthy virtual events and humanised hybrid experiences.

On Hugo’s appointment, Brands at Work Creative Director Simon Boniface said “We’re thrilled to welcome Hugo to Brands at Work to bolster the core creative team. If the past 12 months have taught us anything it’s that we need smart and agile thinking in an industry going through a period of intense evolution. Hugo’s ability to blend razor-sharp strategic thinking and smart execution will further enable us to deliver innovative and effective experiences for our esteemed clients.”

Having successfully navigated through the challenges of the past year and been crowned ‘Challenger Agency of the Year’ at the EVCOM London Live Awards recently, this is a hugely exciting new chapter for Brands at Work. The agency sees this appointment, alongside the recent acquisition of other senior team members, as a real statement of intent, as it continues to win new business and deliver outstanding work for its diverse client base.