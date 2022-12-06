Brandfuel enhances its offering with a host of senior Creative hires

In the face of unprecedented new business demand, Brandfuel has appointed three new members to its 19-strong design team. Stuart Button leads the department as Executive Creative Director, with Paul Cackett joining as a Senior Creative Strategist and James Cuthbert taking on a new permanent role as Graphics Producer.

Button (right) was the former Group Creative Director at the Iris, Oliver and The Delta Group ad agencies. He has headed up Philips, Sony, Hertz, Unilever and Shell accounts, and will be working across Brandfuel’s growing client list.

He says: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Brandfuel as ECD. For over 17 years, they’ve helped customers connect with the world’s biggest companies and reinvented the way people experience brands. Brandfuel’s approach to their business and the well-being of their staff is second to none and I’m privileged to become a part of the team.”

Cackett (below) brings to the Brandfuel team 20 years of experience working in the tech, automotive, fashion, sport and entertainment industries, with brands such as Lululemon, Ineos Grenadier, Samsung, Disney, Converse, Volvo, Sky and Warner Media.

He says: “I’m excited to join a company with the great reputation that Brandfuel has. As we focus on delivering high-quality experiences for our partners, with a ﬁrm focus on sustainability, Brandfuel will go from strength to strength and I am honoured to be a part of its continued success and growth.”

Brandfuel’s multidisciplinary Creative team is at the heart of its project delivery. It is home to its motion and broadcast team, with 3D and 2D designers who work across every aspect of Brandfuel’s creative process, from conference set and exhibition design to video and animation content.

The introduction of a full-time Graphics Producer will allow Brandfuel to offer an expert and specialised service for all its brand and print production.

With more than 15 years’ experience in the large-format print and signage industry, Cuthbert (right) has delivered for leading brands such as Renault, Formula E and Emirates.

He says: “I am thrilled to have joined Brandfuel, who are clearly at the forefront of the industry. Having a Graphics Producer role within the company demonstrates that we are constantly looking to improve the customer experience.”

David Ball, the founder and chairman of Brandfuel, says: “It is a really exciting time for the business. We are growing consistently across all departments and ﬁnding these three new phenomenal additions to the Creative Department is going to help take our creative output to the next level.”

With an order book that continues to grow, Brandfuel is taking on new staff across its Creative, Projects, Production, Accounts and Operations departments, and is looking forward to all the opportunities that 2023 has in store.