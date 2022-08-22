Brandfuel bolsters its offering with a Senior Creative Director

Brandfuel has appointed Rod Cousins as Senior Creative Director. Cousins has joined the 17-strong design team in the midst of a substantial recruitment drive at the agency in light of its continued new business successes.

Brandfuel’s multidisciplinary creative team are at the heart of its project delivery. It is home to it’s motion and broadcast team and team of 3D and 2D designers, who work across every aspect of Brandfuel’s creative process, from set and exhibition design to video and animation content.

Cousins, who trained at the Western Australian School of Art & Design, has more than 20 years of experience and is an award-winning creative director specialising in branding, design and experiential marketing.

Cousins says: “I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in some amazing projects with some inspiring teams over the years and cannot wait to get amongst the culture of Brandfuel and help continue to push creative boundaries during such an exciting time in our industry.”

David Ball, the founder and executive chair of Brandfuel, says: “We are really excited to have Rod on board as we continue to add to the strength and depth of our creative department. There’s more to come!”

Brandfuel is continuing to take on new staff across all departments, in Creative, Projects, Production, Accounts and Operations.