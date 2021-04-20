Brandfuel appoint David Foulger as new client services director

David Foulger recently joined the Brandfuel family to lead the client account team. David will be working across many of Brandfuel’s accounts, including some exciting new clients that have started working with Brandfuel over the last year since they broadened their virtual and hybrid offering.

David has over 20 years of agency experience working with clients such as Google, GSMA, IBM, Sky and Vodafone.

David Ball, CEO and Founder of Brandfuel, said, “we are very happy to welcome David to the Brandfuel team, his energy and experience are going to be key to our commitment of delivering additional value and consultancy to our clients. We felt that the time was right to invest and support our account management team as our client portfolio increases.”

David Foulger commented, “it’s been great to get immersed in the amazing Brandfuel culture, whether that’s within our departments or cross-agency R&D teams, everyone pitches in with ideas and on proposals. The ambition and company values match my own. I’m looking forward to putting together more award-winning work for our clients”.