Branded Event Apps for Events, Conferences, and Trade Shows

Trusted by some of the largest event organizers, Socio’s platform truly powers event success. With attendee experience and engagement at the center of everything, Socio’s easy-to-use event app is flexible and has multiple sponsor revenue streams. Push notifications, gamification, live streaming, lead retrieval systems, and shake to connect features keep everyone connected – no developer needed

App Customization – It is your event, your app, and your brand for one or many events. Customize everything including descriptions, logos, splash screens, colors and more with our drag and drop builder (no developer necessary)

Management – Make changes on the go from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device to keep the show on track and in real time.

Networking – Let your attendees discover who is at the event, connect with each other with Socio’s Shake to Connect feature, and foster better follow-up process to perpetuate meaningful relationships.

Engagement – Keep your attendees interacting with sponsors and each other with Surveys, Q&As, Polls, Push Notifications and more while increasing their involvement with your event.

Lead Retrieval – Socio’s Lead Retrieval, the most seamless way to capture and qualify leads, export to their CRM, and calculate ROI. Booth teams scan, qualify and rate leads right in the app. Automation of scanning, qualifying, and rating flow into CRM systems in real time.

Live Display – Bring a new visual experience to your events. Put branded content on every screen, and manage it in real time.

Digital Guide – Everything that your attendees may need, all easily accessible, intelligently designed, and in one convenient, paperless place.

Integrations – Connect Socio with hundreds of powerful software platforms, tools, and apps. Syncing applications breaks down data silos and makes workflows efficient.

Analytics – Evaluate your event and drive future decisions with the advanced data.

World Class Support – Socio has your back – no matter what.