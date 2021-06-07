Brandcast Delivered pivot to digital wins Resn and YouTube Eventex Gold

Since 2012, YouTube has hosted Brandcast, a spectacular live marketing event during Newfronts aimed at brands and advertisers. In 2020, YouTube needed to pivot from the traditional in-person event to a digital, shelter-at-home version. It was an opportunity to create a unique event that would reach an even bigger audience of marketers and agencies than Brandcast had ever reached before. To do this, YouTube approached digital experience agency Resn, which provided the perfect solution with its digital events system, Toast, and its dynamic video-creation framework, Cake. The result was Brandcast Delivered, a personalized, creator-hosted video experience like no other.

Brandcast Delivered was a watch-from-home event, delivered with pizza, where invitees could personalize their Brandcast story as easily as their pizza toppings. The excitement built from the very start of the registration process. On the interactive website guests created their own show by entering their names, ordering their pizza toppings, and selecting options from an à la carte video menu. Video options included five content categories, including Food & Recipes and Sports; four YouTube creator hosts, such as Gordon Ramsay and Lilly Singh; and three musical tracks from artists like Tones And I and Lizzo. Based on the user input, Resn’s Cake framework automatically compiled videos from a pool of 111 individual video segments. Because guests could select options based on their passions and preferences, Brandcast Delivered was able to engage with them on a deeper level than traditionally formatted programming.

Personalization was another key element for Brandcast Delivered. Cake personalized eight video segments with invitees’ names. The names were rendered into the video in three 3D-composited live-action moments, and five 2D-composited title card moments. The result was a unique personalized video for every invitee. “A project like this wouldn’t be possible without a platform like Cake, which automates all of the logic and scalability of the video-making process. That allows us and our clients to focus all of our attention on the creative,” said Resn Creative Director, Wade Cowin.

Brandcast Delivered was an enormous success for YouTube, engaging 40% more clients YOY. It generated over 1.2M+ impressions on social media, 1.6K+ press mentions, and tens of thousands of video views. It was also ranked #1 Most Impactful NewFront and Upfront overall by the Independent Advertiser Perceptions Upfront and NewFront Impact Report. Brandcast Delivered went on to win three golds at Eventex for Virtual B2B Event, Hybrid Event and Virtual Brand Activation, as well as picking up honors from the likes of the Clios, Bizbash, Shorty and Webby Awards.

Advertisement

About Toast: Toast is a revolutionary new platform that helps brands produce scalable online product launches. Toast maximizes engagement, encourages audience participation, and cultivates a sense of community while promoting physical distancing. With multiple customizable features on offer, Toasts lets you create an exciting and unique product launch for a global audience.

About Cake: Cake is a powerful, flexible, and scalable way to take user inputs and UGC and quickly generate unique, personalized videos. Cake creates and composites custom 2D and 3D assets into shots and stitches the shots together based on user choices. Cake automates all of the logic and scalability of the video-creation process, enabling Resn and YouTube to reach thousands of Brandcast guests with their own personalized film.

About Resn: Resn is a digital experience agency that helps brands stand out. Established in 2004, Resn is a global leader in digital development, design, and immersive experiences. From its offices in New Zealand and the Netherlands, Resn helps some of the world’s most exciting brands and organizations tell their stories. Its roster of clients includes Maserati, YouTube, Lucid Motors, Sea Shepherd, Van Moof, GOOD Meat and many more.

Resn’s work has won over 300 international awards, including numerous Cannes Lions, Webby Awards, One Show, D&ADs, and Best Awards. Resn was twice named Awwwards Agency of the Year, was the CSS Design Awards Agency of the Year and has been inducted into the FWA Club 100 and FWA Hall of Fame. Resn’s founders received the DINZ John Britten Black Pin, New Zealand’s highest design honour.

SPONSORED CONTENT