Brand-new! Event Industry News launches The Sustainable Event Awards

The forces behind Event Industry News (EIN) are pleased to announce their brand-new awards which will be dedicated entirely to sustainability within the event industry.
Th committed to being inclusive to the whole industry and will, therefore, have three main categories: events, suppliers and venues.
The panel of judges will comprise professionals with vast experience and credentials in events and/or sustainability. The first round will be announced on 10th March, closely followed by the second round on 24th March.
Entries will open
Co-founder, Adam Parry, commented: “These awards are to honour the industry for tackling issues regarding sustainability and raise awareness for the work that still needs to be done.
“All of us in the event industry are in the unique position of being able to quickly communicate with large numbers of people and we wanted to utilise this advantage to tackle a serious .”
The Sustainable Events Awards follows the huge success and popularity of EIN’s brand-new Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide
To keep this awards programme as sustainable as possible, it will remain completely online, from the online entry process to the virtual ceremony at the end.