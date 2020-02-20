Brand-new! Event Industry News launches The Sustainable Event Awards

The forces behind Event Industry News (EIN) are pleased to announce their brand-new awards which will be dedicated entirely to sustainability within the event industry.

The Sustainable Event Awards’ purpose is two-fold. Firstly, to recognise and celebrate the amazing achievements of those in the industry to become more environmentally-friendly; and secondly, to raise awareness of an issue that has global ramifications.

Th ese awards are committed to being inclusive to the whole industry and will, therefore, have three main categories: events, suppliers and venues.

The panel of judges will comprise professionals with vast experience and credentials in events and/or sustainability. The first round will be announced on 10th March, closely followed by the second round on 24th March.

Entries will also open on 24th March 2020.

Co-founder, Adam Parry, commented: “These awards are to honour the industry for tackling issues regarding sustainability and raise awareness for the work that still needs to be done.

“All of us in the event industry are in the unique position of being able to quickly communicate with large numbers of people and we wanted to utilise this advantage to tackle a serious subject .”

The Sustainable Events Awards follows the huge success and popularity of EIN’s brand-new Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide .

To keep this awards programme as sustainable as possible, it will remain completely online, from the online entry process to the virtual ceremony at the end. Furthermore, EIN is planting one tree for every entry it receives.

The awards are powered by Event software company, Evessio.

