Ahead of the Chancellor’s Spring Budget Statement, Simon Richards, Finance Director of beam and Managing Director of Convenus said;

“While beam fully supports the widespread call for an extension to energy cost support, what the industry also needs is support more specifically appropriate to its issues.

“Most people in the industry are under great pressure because, while the sector is very busy, it is struggling to recruit enough staff to deliver the events. Nor can it afford to recruit them with costs rising and Bounceback loans still being repaid. 

“What our industry needs is a job support scheme to incentivise people under 25 to enter the meetings and events industry. We can’t compete with so many sectors.

“We have a long heritage of creating and producing world-class conferences, meetings and events – the Coronation in May will once again showcase our skills – but unless we recruit more young people, there will be no next generation of event staff to maintain that reputation.”

