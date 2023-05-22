VOK DAMS empowers events for a better future with DE&I

Top of Article

Over a year ago, VOK DAMS signed the Diversity Charter and worked diligently to enhance its sustainability strategy on all levels – economic, environmental, and social. The sustainability strategy was closely integrated into daily work and incorporated into the VOK DAMS Quality Management System (certified according to ISO 9001).

On May 23, Germany will celebrate the German Diversity Day for the 11th time. This event aims to showcase diversity through various activities. DE&I – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – is increasingly becoming a societal prerequisite for a positive and successful future.

The VOK DAMS team firmly believes that events provide a unique opportunity to promote DE&I and create an inclusive environment for all participants. However, this is not a straightforward process. It requires the consistent implementation of measures that promote diversity, justice, and inclusion at all levels. A few months ago, VOK DAMS published the DE&I Checklist for events and has now released the accompanying whitepaper “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) in Events.”

The whitepaper summarizes the potentials of DE&I in event marketing and presents ideas for the practical implementation of measures. The entire paper is available to download from the following link: https://study.vokdams.de/en/dei-in-events.