The London Christmas Party Show 2024 was Brimming with Festive Cheer

The London Christmas Party Show, organised by Story Events, returned last week on 16 – 17 July to celebrate its 10th anniversary and it did not disappoint! The Show welcomed over 850 event buyers to the iconic, Art Deco Freemasons’ Hall for two days of Christmas event inspiration and an abundance of fruitful networking, with over 100 of London’s top venues and creative event suppliers. The Show was brimming with Christmas Cheer, and this year’s ‘Vintage Christmas’ theme was brought to life with the most gorgeous, decadent florals from our Show sponsors, Hybrid Flowers, and the merriest of entertainment from Wonderosity!

Guests enjoyed an assortment of delectable food and drink from London’s leading event caterer, Moving Venue, who showcased their most delicious selection of canapés, bowl food and food stations aplenty, accompanied by fine wine and show-stopping cocktails, courtesy of NEFT Vodka. Moving Venue also made an appearance on our workshop line-up, with their extremely popular ‘Canapé Creations Competition’, which saw event bookers go head-to-head to create the ultimate mouth-sized appetiser!

NEFT Vodka provided their premium, award-winning spirit throughout the event and if you were lucky enough to try it, you’ll undoubtedly understand why it continues to be the pour of the town!

The Show also hosted a wide variety of well-attended seminars, workshops and interactive sessions. Some of our favourites included; ‘Top New Venue Openings for 2024/25’ with Venue Search London, Elevating Your Christmas Party Add Ons with a panel of industry experts, Paint & Sip Workshop with Art Sippers, Christmas Table Styling with Truffle Tablescapes and an array of round-table sessions with the organisers themselves, Story Events. Not to mention, a very special keynote session with one of the UK’s most beloved Michelin-starred chefs and renowned podcast host, Angela Hartnett, who joined Managing Director of Moving Venue, Chloe Jackson, to discuss The Art of Catering.

A new element to the Show this year, which proved very popular, was the Wellness Lounge, sponsored by well-being experts, Be In Your Element. Throughout both days of the Show, Be In Your Element offered a range of different activities, including Breath Work, Mindful Meditation, Positivi-Tea, Affirmations and even a ‘Hugg’ (that glows!) All sessions were curated to help visitors and exhibitors find their balance, re-focus, re-energise and re-enter the world of events with mindful intentions. The addition none of us knew we needed!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a 10th anniversary celebration without a rocking After Party, curated by Smart Parties. Visitors and exhibitors alike danced the night away with an outstanding performance from none other than Duke Beatboxing, whilst enjoying festive canapés and cocktails aplenty.

Missed out on all the fun? Make sure to save a spot in your calendar for their next Show, the London Summer Event Show, which will be returning in all of its glory in 2025… Watch this space!