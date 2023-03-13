Top of Article

Last Thursday night on the 9th March, the first ever EMMAs awards were held to recognise and celebrate the amazing, innovative and stunning events that charities and their suppliers produce. With a diverse line up of judges on the panel including TikTok and Warchild leaders, the event had over 120 attendees celebrating events that charities produced between March 2021 and February 2022 every penny of income generated by the EMMAs event going back into the evening.

The Founders of EMMA-Live and Coveted Creates created The EMMAs to celebrate not only the incredible events but also to honour the exceptional efforts of the individuals involved in them. From charity balls and auctions to golf days and immersive experiences, these people work tirelessly to create experiences that engage and inspire donors and supporters.

The evening was filled with excitement as attendees cheered on the winners announced by event host Anthea Turner. Selected by a panel of judges who assessed the category based on their creativity, innovation, impact and overall success, the winners demonstrated a commitment to innovation and creativity in their events, as well as a deep understanding of their target audience and the causes they represent.

Winners of inaugural 2023 EMMAs were:

· Best use of Innovation and Technology

Parkinson’s UK – Me, My Brain and I 2021/22

· Most Impactful 3rd Party Partnership Event

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – The White Collar Fight Club – Muay Thai Fight Nights 2022

· Exceptional Use of Talent

Wings for Life – Christian Horner

· Outstanding Supplier Partnership

Young Lives vs Cancer – Build-A-Bear 2022

· Special Event Manager of the Year

Glenn Gaunt – Terrence Higgins Trust

· Special Event of the Year

Chain of Hope – Chain of Hope Gala Ball 2022

Speaking about the event, Jonathan Douglas the Co-Founder of EMMA Live said, “We are thrilled with the response to the first ever EMMAs. We were honoured to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the charities and their suppliers who make these events possible.”

Event host Anthea Turner said “It was an absolute privilege to be able to present the awards to so many inspiring individuals and organisations who are all working with an incredible force for good.”

Given the resounding success, The EMMAs will now become an annual event, providing an opportunity for charities and their suppliers to showcase their best work and inspire others in the sector to raise the bar in event planning and execution.

For more information about The EMMAs and the winners, please visit https://the-emmas.com/?home_page