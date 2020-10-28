BPI/BRIT Awards donate £54,000 to Stagehand’s ‘COVID-19 Crew Relief Fund

Supporting live music and events industry professionals hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic

Bringing overall recorded music sector donations to the artist and music community co-ordinated by the BPI to around £1.67 million

The BPI/BRIT Awards can announce the donation of £54,000 to the COVID-19 Crew Relief Fund administered by Stagehand – the Production Services Association (PSA) Welfare and Benevolent Fund. The money, which will help Stagehand’s Relief Fund approach the quarter of a million pounds mark (£240,000), will go to support live music and events professionals hit hard by the effects of Covid-19 on their industry.

The contribution from the BPI and BRIT Awards comes on top of £1.62 million of BPI-co-ordinated funds donated earlier this year by the recorded music sector to charities and organisations supporting artists, managers and venues through the pandemic – bringing the total distributed to date to £1.67 million.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize, said:

“Our industry is deeply interconnected and while everyone is feeling the pain of the Covid-19 pandemic in some way, no sector has felt its force to the same degree as the Live business. This includes, the expert technicians and events professionals who help make great performances happen.

“That’s why it’s right that, in addition to previous donations to charities benefitting artists, managers and venues, we should not overlook this important part of the music family. We rely on their skills every year in staging The BRIT Awards and the Hyundai Mercury Prize, and we’re delighted to assist the important work of Stagehand supporting live production crew.“

Mike Lowe, Stagehand’s Chair of Trustees, said:

“As the BPI and BRITs donate £54,000 to Stagehand, it is met with our sincerest appreciation. Forming part of our ongoing Covid-19 Crew Relief Campaign, their contribution will be invaluable, and has now enabled the fund to reach the £240,000 mark.

“As time goes on, the crisis worsens, and we continue to see first-hand how the current economic situation is affecting skilled live production crew. This money will reassure those struggling to meet food or housing bills that the industry they love has not forgotten them.”