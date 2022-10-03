Bountiful summer at BMA House sees 188% increase in summer parties compared to pre-pandemic levels

BMA House saw its corporate summer party business increase by 188%, when 2022 is compared to 2019 – the last full year of summer party activity at the venue.

With 17 more parties in 2022 than 2019, the venue is celebrating a particularly busy July, which saw more than 50% of the events. The events included a range of high-profile clients from the financial, education and professional services sectors.

The increase in party numbers led in turn to a 133% rise in income from these events.

Kathryn Winfield, venue manager, BMA House said: “It has been a fantastic summer for us. The weather was of course a great help but that is never guaranteed, which is why summer party planners love the fact our indoor spaces are just as beautiful as those outside. Our Courtyard is well known and featured in images everywhere, but it is our Garden that is a hidden jewel, which brings people back time and time again.”

BMA House is now focusing on Christmas party activity with its range of “I’m dreaming of a Green Christmas” sustainable party packages – more details available via https://bmahouse.org.uk/christmas-parties/