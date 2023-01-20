Bondi Sands to use spatial analytics for latest brand activation

This week, Twenty3 Sports and Entertainment will be deploying Meshh spatial analytics to measure engagement at the 2023 Australian Open Tennis as part of the Bondi Sands ‘Game, Set, Protect’ brand activation.

Throughout 16 – 29 January 2023, the Bondi Sands team will be on-site, ensuring spectators are protected from the summer sun with several ‘Game, Set, Protect’ Sunscreen Stations deployed across the precinct, providing samples of the Bondi Sands SPORT SPF50+ sunscreen range. Spectators are also invited to escape the summer heat at the Bondi Sands Misting Station.

Meshh, the ​location-based intelligence and interaction specialist, will be working with Twenty3 Sports and Entertainment to help measure the success of the activation, seamlessly measuring essential marketing data such as footfall, dwell time and engagement with the Misting Station and Bondi Sands Huts.

Andrew Stone, general manager operations, Meshh, explains, “There are a lot of factors to consider when evaluating brand activations – How many people passed by? Did those passersby stop and engage with the brand, and for how long? We measure in a passive, non-invasive way, preserving the anonymity of the individual, allowing Bondi Sands to see and understand behaviours not modified by the technology used, as happens when using in-app data collection. The data will allow Twenty3 Sports and Entertainment to measure the effectiveness of their campaign for Bondi Sands; repeating measurements such as this at future events allows the overlay of behavioural data, and that insight leads to improved performance, to the benefit of all parties.”