BMA House reveals hybrid and digital event packages

BMA House has created a range of hybrid and digital event packages that reflect the ongoing changes in the corporate and association meeting industry.

Including options for webcasting, breakouts, speaker only conferences and exhibitor/sponsor packages, the offering reflects both the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the future needs of event organisers.

Kat Winfield, venue manager of BMA House comments: “We recognise that events are changing. Whether it is social distancing post-COVID or simply the fact that more people are meeting virtually, we as a venue need to provide options to suit. As the home to the British Medical Association our policies and plans will be vetted and approved by the UK’s leading association for medical professionals in addition to meeting any government guidelines. In the meantime, we have created a series of packages that maximise our extensive technical expertise. They allow for purely digital events, speaker only broadcasts or hybrid events – with delegates onsite. We appreciate there are still many unknowns, but we want to reassure clients, stakeholders and staff that everything we do is focused on the safety of all concerned.”

Highlights from the packages include:

Webcasting – fully branded live streaming platform with up to 2,000 viewing hours of content. Created using professional camera and sound suite managed by two technicians.



Breakout sessions – available direct from main sessions or via bespoke joining links. Full presentation setup with Q&A and interaction for up to 250 delegates.



Exhibitor and Sponsor spotlights – interactive demonstrations, virtual pitches and scheduled Q&A sessions. Run live or created in advance by professional film and edit teams.



Fully digital meetings – facilitated by BMA’s technical experts and capable of hosting virtual events for up to 2,000 this option takes away the hassle and challenges of running a digital event, allowing organisers to focus on the content.

For further information on hybrid and digital event options at BMA House, please contact the events team onevents@bma.org.uk / 020 7874 7020 or visit http://www.bmahouse.org.uk/