BMA House plans for sustainable future

When the industry returns and restarts, organisers will be assessing how they want their event to shape up when it comes back, and a focus on sustainability will be top of the agenda for many.

A venue that already has embedded sustainability credentials that are as high quality as their customer service standards will no doubt stand out amongst the crowd.

BMA House is a grade II listed events venue in Bloomsbury, London that boasts securing, and retaining, a GOLD Green Tourism Award and winning ‘Greenest Venue’, ‘Most Sustainable Venue’ and Silver in ‘Best CSER Initiative’.

It has been the home to the British Medical Association since 1925. It is also a flexible event venue, offering 22 different spaces including two stunning outdoor areas – a wellbeing Garden and trademark Courtyard – which is unusual for central London.

In the last four years, they have reduced delegate carbon footprint by 69%, achieved a zero-landfill status and in January recycled 46,760kg of waste.

Around BMA House, organisers will find upgraded PIR and LED based lighting, digital way-finding signage to reduce the need for paper signs, SMART Kapp white boards which transfers content to delegates’ phones, recycled paper for flip charts, sustainable and locally sourced food ingredients and plentiful paper recycling units in all meeting rooms. The venue and all events are plastic-free.

Clients have the opportunity to have a registration area which they can manage themselves or with help from the venue’s reception team. The in-house AV team are always available to assist with set-up and facilities – all rooms include complimentary wifi, screen and a PA system with microphones. BMA House is wheel-chair accessible.

Caterers partners, CH&CO, produce a range of options for events from sandwiches and salads, bowl food and canapes, to three course dinners with petit fours. Produce is sourced locally and a range of vegan and vegetarian options are available on event menus. Alternatively organisers will be offered a fully plant-based menu priced, slightly cheaper than the standard package, to try and encourage delegates to be more mindful of their carbon footprints.

Clients can entrust BMA House to highlight further sustainable options when planning their event. Making small changes can drastically reduce an overall carbon footprint to set a good example within the industry and positively reflect on the company’s reputation.

The venue has previously hosted The Sun ‘Who Cares Wins Awards’ for NHS Heroes, welcomed Sir David Attenborough when he attended a Q&A session at an event hosted by the Society for Applied Microbiology and was transformed for a Nike-takeover for the London 2012 Olympics.

Combining historic features with modern event spaces BMA House also boasts a strong, multi-disciplinary team who pride themselves on building strong client relationships; event planners work closely with clients from the initial enquiry and are with them every step of the way through to supporting on the live event day.