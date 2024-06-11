BMA House appoints Hannah Robinson to lead the team as Venue Manager

BMA House has announced two management changes – Hannah Robinson is their new Venue Manager and Sasha Dearden has been promoted to Venue Sales Manager.

These significant internal advancements highlight BMA House’s commitment to fostering talent and promoting from within.

Hannah Robinson, who has been with BMA House for over five years, has been appointed to lead the venue’s sales and operations teams as Venue Manager. Hannah is a an exceptionally dedicated member of the team. She has drawn on her participation in the BMA mentorship programme and is included in the MIA List 2023 as well as being a frequent speaker at industry events representing BMA House with her expertise.

Simon Kelly, who heads up the Venues and Estates team at the BMA said “Hannah has led significant projects, including the implementation of a new CRM system and an enhanced social media presence. Her efforts have contributed to the venue achieving challenging revenue targets in a difficult market. Her ongoing leadership will ensure that we continue to position BMA House as a leading venue for large-scale events with a diverse clientele.”

Commenting on the new role, Hannah said: “I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, my journey to here has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to leading our team with compassion, integrity, and a focus on inclusion. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients and uphold the high standards that BMA House is known for.”

BMA House has also promoted Sasha Dearden (Lee) to Venue Sales Manager. Sasha has been an integral part of the BMA House team for over six years, progressing through various roles in the team – from Event Planner to Senior and Deputy Sales Manager. Sasha’s professional development has been supported by the BMA, including ongoing participation in a wide range of training and personal development opportunities.

Simon Kelly concludes: “Sasha’s extensive experience and proven track record in sales and event planning make her a perfect fit for this new role. Her promotion reflects BMA House’s commitment to nurturing talent and recognising outstanding contributions within the organisation.”