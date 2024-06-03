BMA House announces new Access Guide in partnership with AccessAble, enhancing venue accessibility

BMA House, a leading conference and events venue located in the heart of London, has unveiled a Detailed Access Guide, developed in collaboration with AccessAble, the UK’s leading provider of detailed disabled access information. This launch marks a significant milestone in BMA House’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring accessibility for all its delegates.

As a Grade II listed building known for its historical significance and architectural beauty, BMA House is dedicated to providing an inclusive environment that welcomes guests with varying accessibility needs. Understanding that accessibility is crucial for enabling all guests to participate fully in events, BMA House partnered with AccessAble to create a guide that offers comprehensive, factual information to assist in planning visits.

The Access Guide provides detailed insights into BMA House’s facilities, including parking arrangements, assistive listening technologies, accessible toilets, and more, all verified by AccessAble’s trained surveyors. This initiative reflects the venue’s understanding that accessibility needs are diverse and that providing reliable and precise information is key to fostering an inclusive atmosphere.

Further demonstrating its accessibility, BMA House is proudly used by Guide Dogs for The Blind for events, underscoring the venue’s suitability for individuals living with sight loss. Additionally, the London Community Team for Guide Dogs for The Blind is based at BMA House, further exemplifying its commitment to accessibility.

Kat Winfield, venue manager at BMA House, comments: “Our collaboration with AccessAble to develop the Detailed Access Guide is a testament to our dedication to ensuring BMA House is accessible to all. As an industry leading venue, it is vital that we remain inclusive and do not discriminate against anyone. At times, with a Grade II listed building, it can be a challenge to work around infrastructure that was built many years ago. However, we are proud to have been through the process with AccessAble and meet the high targets set by their surveyors. It is also a privilege to be recognised as a venue that meets the needs of organisations like Guide Dogs for The Blind, highlighting our commitment to inclusivity.”

Anna Nelson, Chief Executive of AccessAble, added, “We are thrilled to partner with BMA House on this important initiative. Our mission is to provide comprehensive access information that empowers people to navigate and enjoy spaces with confidence. BMA House’s commitment to accessibility aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are delighted to feature them on https://AccessAble.co.uk.”

The Detailed Access Guide for BMA House is now available on the BMA House website, offering essential information to ensure an accessible and enjoyable experience for all guests.

For more information about BMA House’s accessibility features and the new access guide, please visit https://bmahouse.org.uk/accessibility