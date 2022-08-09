BMA House amongst first to achieve Greengage ECOsmart Platinum accreditation

BMA House is amongst the first venues in the world to achieve Greengage’s ECOsmart Platinum accreditation.

Platinum venues are described as having an: Outstanding approach with the highest possible standard of environmental sustainability applied. Platinum ECOsmart venues are leaders in hospitality and have considered sustainability in all aspects of their business.

“As BMA House’s environmental journey continues, we are constantly looking not just for new ways to increase our sustainability but also new ways to demonstrate it,” comments Kathryn Winfield, Venue Manager, BMA House. “As specialists in environmental sustainability across the travel and events sectors, Greengage audits are based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring those who achieve Platinum status really are at the top of their game, and the whole BMA House team is delighted to have been awarded such a high-profile accolade.”

In addition to the UNSDG’s, Greengage basis its audits on the criteria of both the Global Sustainability Tourism Council and ISO 14001. As specialists in environmental sustainability, Greengage provides independent advice and support to the travel and events sector as they help organisations on their pathway to commercial success through helping the planet.

Andrew Perolls, CEO of Greengage Travel and Event Solutions, concludes: “BMA House is a beacon of sustainable excellence, going straight in at the Platinum level due to their focus and dedication to sustainability. Achieving such a high level in their first audit is a real challenge and I am truly impressed by the wide-ranging sustainable activity they take across the whole of the venue.”

Further information about BMA House’s sustainability practices can be found via – https://bmahouse.org.uk/sustainability/