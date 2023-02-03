Blue-I Group lands in Europe

The Blue-i Group, a leading provider of Event Technology & Technical Production, today announced that they are opening a new office in Mechelen, Belgium, to accommodate the requirements of its growing client base, to furthermore support their current ongoing European clients, and to continue expanding its operations by investing in a new base in mainland Europe. The new base will enable its clients to receive increased levels of service and support whilst saving any additional expense due to lower transportation and duties.

Lee Bradshaw, Managing Director of Blue-i Group said “we’re extremely excited to provide increased services for our existing clients in the UK and Europe, providing best in class service. I’m thrilled Ethan is onboard, his deep experience across Events, Theatre and Corporate environments show he is well positioned to deliver continued growth for the Blue-i Group.”

Ethan Forde, appointed Sales Director of Blue-i Europe said “I’ve had the privilege of working with Blue-i Group over many years. It’s been a privilege to see Blue-i flourish into the company it is today. I’m excited to be a part of this next chapter of growth.”

The Blue-i Group, founded in 2002, provides AV, event technology, as well as technical production and project management services, for the live events and theatre industries.

The company has partnered with production company clients across pharma, automotive, technology, government, theatre and creative arts sectors, and has completed projects for the United Nations, UK Government, Honda and eBay, as well as West End productions including Frozen, Wicked, Starlight Express and Tina Turner the Musical. For more information on the Blue-i Group please visit www.bluei.group

