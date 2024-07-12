Blenheim Palace welcomes international and domestic groups for summer itinerary

Blenheim Palace’s summer itinerary, private tours, and two-year fixed prices on menus offer groups worldwide an exclusive experience to make the most of everything that the 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site has to offer.

Group visits feature:

Immersive tours

In-house catering and packed lunches

Iconic and local retail products

Trade pricing

Group family packages

Tours & Churchill 150

Groups can discover the secrets of Britain’s Greatest Palace in a series of insightful and immersive tours which include: Palace State Room Tours; Garden Tours; and the Private Apartments. Private tours before or and after Blenheim Palace’s opening hours offer exclusivity to groups. This year, visitors can also join in the national celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill with the permanent The Churchill Exhibition and the opportunity for a VIP tour.

New for 2024 are Special Tours and Experiences at Blenheim Palace, where groups are invited to step beyond the grandeur of the public spaces and embark on an exclusive journey through history, going behind the scenes to delve deeper into the captivating stories that have shaped Britain’s Greatest Palace and its residents over its 300-year history.

Led by expert guides, these tours grant access to private rooms, passages and areas of the Palace that are not always on view. Delight in the opulence of the Duke’s private apartments, where priceless art and heirlooms grace every corner; marvel at the stunning craftsmanship and intricate details that adorn these living spaces, revealing the true essence of British heritage.

Blenheim Palace is also a working Estate and can offer your visitors a unique insight into how a Landed Estate continues to work. Our team will guide them around the magnificent 2,000 acres, which is home to an abundance of flora, fauna, including many rare and unique wildlife.

Groups will discover more about Blenheim Estates, conservation, preservation, restoration, and sustainable projects. Our experiences leave lasting memories as visitors explore and learn about this beautiful place, how we are working towards a more sustainable future, and ensuring Blenheim is here for future generations.

For film fanatics, groups can experience the Palace’s Lights, Camera, Action tour. Using the dedicated map, visitors go behind the scenes of many of the most famous blockbusters in cinematic history, including Harry Potter, James Bond, Napoleon, and TV series Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

At the touch of a button, group visitors can delve deeper into the history, stories, and treasures of the Palace’s past when they download the onsite guide to their personal device. This enables access to the Palace and Garden Tours in nine languages, with a range of other features to enhance group visits. Languages available include English, English BSL, French, German, Dutch, Spanish, Italian, Mandarin, Japanese and Russian.

Food & Drink

At Blenheim Palace, catering is now an in-house part of the core business, and groups can enjoy high quality, seasonal produce in the new two-year Group Tour menus available from this year.

The Palace’s group catering can include light refreshments, two or three-course hot lunches, cold buffets or afternoon tea served in a private room. For busy groups with short dwell-time or groups that would prefer a picnic-to-go, there are options for Blenheim packed lunches, including fresh homemade sandwiches and a selection of savoury delights which can be enjoyed whilst immersed in the Park and Gardens.

Retail

Blenheim Palace proudly partners with a selection of renowned British companies to produce exclusive ranges of exceptional quality. As well as established brands, there are also a wide variety of products from local partners and artisans to celebrate the best of local.

To take home a piece of Blenheim Palace, there is Blenheim Gin, Honey, Water and more. One of our 10-year goals is to triple Blenheim’s contribution to the local economy, so we aim to work closely with as many local producers and craftspeople as possible, to share the very best that Oxfordshire and the surrounding areas have to offer.

Adventure Play

The outdoor play area is a series of immersive interconnecting zones with secret chambers, clamber nets, tunnels, slides, rope bridges – and giant carrots! Covering a site larger than a football pitch, it celebrates the rich heritage of the 18th century baroque palace, inspired by real-life features, including the lakeside Boat House and Hensington Gateway. For groups which include children and families, this is a must-do as part of the summer itinerary.

Pricing

2024 prices for group visits start from £37 for a Palace, Park and Gardens adult ticket and must be booked in advance. Blenheim Palace offers discounts for group bookings of 15+ and free admission for one group leader. There is also free all-day coach parking, a free admission voucher for commercial coach drivers plus a £5 voucher for them to use in the onsite cafés.

For Groups that prefer to experience a more personal touch, Blenheim Palace offers private guided tours of the State Rooms with an expert Palace Guide. Prices start from £200 per guide per group of 30 people. All private tours are subject to availability at set times of the day and pre-booking is essential.

The Blenheim Palace Group Sales team are on hand to help with all group bookings and the Partnerships team are available for pricing agreements.