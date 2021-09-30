Birmingham 2022 appoints GL events as Official Overlay Supporter for the Commonwealth Games

Events infrastructure specialists, GL events UK has been appointed as the Official Overlay Supporter for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

GL events UK, part of the global GL events Group, will offer planning, design and delivery of a wide-ranging number of temporary infrastructure services, as part of the Turnkey Overlay delivery contract, which includes temporary structures and marquees, temporary grandstand seating, cabins, scaffolding, rigging, fencing, containment, trackway, lighting, groundworks as well as venue specific special projects.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports across 14 competition venues from 28 July until 8 August 2022. As the biggest event ever to be held in the West Midlands, it is expected to attract more than one million spectators to the city and have a global TV audience of 1.5 billion.

As part of their delivery of temporary event infrastructure, GL events will provide approximately 16,500m² of temporary structures, almost 44,000 grandstand seats and over 19km of fencing.

GL events and Birmingham 2022 are aligned in their aim to strengthen connections between communities in the West Midlands. As part of their delivery, GL events UK is also rolling out its most extensive social value programme yet, working alongside key Birmingham charities and CIC’s such as Jericho Foundation and Change Kitchen.

Scott Jameson, Managing Director of GL events UK, said: “As one of the UK’s leading suppliers of temporary event infrastructure, GL events has an enviable track record delivering at previous Commonwealth Games events, Olympic Games, and other major multi-sport championships. We are delighted that Birmingham 2022 has demonstrated its confidence in our business to deliver on the global stage.

“As a Midlands-based business, we feel passionately about upholding the values of Birmingham 2022 and are excited not only to deliver the highest standard of overlay services, but through our Social Value programme, contribute to the sustainability of the Games and the benefit of the wider West Midlands community.”

Ian Reid, CEO at Birmingham 2022, said: “It is fantastic to have GL events UK join us as our Official Overlay Supporter for Birmingham 2022. The team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from their partnerships with previous Commonwealth Games and other multi-sport events and I’m confident they will help us deliver a safe and successful Games.

“We want Birmingham 2022 to leave a positive legacy in the region and look forward to working with GL events UK on their social value programme with local charities and organisations.”

Martin Reynolds, Executive Director at the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: “Having worked on previous editions of the Commonwealth Games, we are delighted our strong partnership with GL events is continuing as they become the Official Overlay Supporter of Birmingham 2022.

With significant expertise in supporting the delivery of world-class multi-sport events, GL events will play an integral role in helping us showcase the very best of Commonwealth Sport to a global audience.”

The ticket ballot is open and there are more than one million tickets available for the biggest multi-sport event to be held in the UK since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Prices start at £8 for under 16s and £15 for adults but vary depending on where you want to sit in each of the 14 venues and depending on which session you want to attend.