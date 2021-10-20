Birmingham 2022 appoints EventsAIR as Official Accommodation and Transfer Systems Provider

As a global provider of event management solutions, EventsAIR is proud to be the Official Accommodation and Transfer Systems Provider for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The EventsAIR event management platform delivers a comprehensive suite of event management tools that is trusted by event planners around the globe to create virtual, hybrid and in-person events. For Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, EventsAIR will be supporting the management of accommodation reservations and arrival and departure transfers for Games Family attending the event through its underlying platform and tailored web portals. Its recent addition to the platform is OnAIR, allowing event organisers to run virtual events with ease, with over 2 million virtual attendees within 18 months of its launch around the globe.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete in 19 sports and eight para-sports across 14 competition venues from 28 July until 8 August 2022. As the biggest event ever to be held in the West Midlands, it is expected to attract more than one million spectators to the city and have a global TV audience of 1.5 billion.

Trevor Gardiner, CEO of EventsAIR, said: “As an official supplier and sponsor to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, we look forward to working closely with the Birmingham Organising Committee and contributing to a highly successful Games through the delivery of reliable and easy to use Accommodation Reservations and Arrivals & Departures systems.”

Advertisement

Paul Martin, Executive Director – Strategic Business, EventsAIR, said: “We are honored to have been selected to provide solutions for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. These Games will see our involvement with the Commonwealth Games span almost two decades, with the hope of many more to come. The part our solutions play in a Games delivery include a range of back of house functions, which are highly important to the smooth delivery of the Games, and the experience had by the participant groups using the services. Over the course of the Games, we expect to see tens of thousands of participant requests for accommodation and travel processed in our systems, which need to be processed efficiently and accurately to build a positive overall Games experience.”

Pennie Brinsden, Head of Games Systems at Birmingham 2022, said: “It’s great to have EventsAIR on board as they join us as our Official Accommodation and Transfer Systems Provider for Birmingham 2022. They are well known for their creative and innovative event technology solutions and this pedigree makes them an ideal partner to help us deliver not only a safe and successful Games, but an enjoyable experience for all.”

Commonwealth Games Federation Executive Director Martin Reynolds said: “We are delighted to be partnering with EventsAIR as the Birmingham 2022 Official Accommodation and Transfer Systems Provider.

“They will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth running of these key areas at the Games, allowing everyone who is attending Birmingham 2022 to have hugely positive and enjoyable experience at the Games.”