BIME expands to South America and sets 2021 dates for Bilbao

The 9th edition of Spanish music industry conference BIME PRO will be held in Bilbao from the 27-29 October 2021.

BIME expands to South America, with the inaugural edition taking place in April 2022 in Bogota, Columbia

International Music Industry conference and festival BIME sets dates for 2021 and further cements its links with the Latin América Music Industry, announcing a new annual edition of the event in Bogota, Columbia.

Bilbao will continue to host the annual BIME conference and showcase festival each October, with the new Bogota edition taking place in April, starting in in 2022. With these two annual events, Bilbao and Bogota will become the center of innovation, technology, networking in the music industry, providing an essential platform for the European and Latin América Music Industry to meet and do business.

It was not by chance that the city of Bogota was selected. The Colombian capital is a vibrant city that exudes music (it is a part of the Cities of Music network of the UNESCO) and has for many years displayed great economic and political sensitivity toward the Orange Economy, that is the activities that result in creative goods or services in the scope of the arts and heritage, cultural and creative industries, and new technologies. In addition to the city’s privileged location within Latin America, it has the infrastructure to host an event of this scale. Furthermore, Colombia is home to an increasing number of artists who are successful worldwide.

BIME, A BRIDGE FOR COOPERATION BETWEEN TWO CONTINENTS

With this announcement BIME reaffirms its commitment to the music industry, to facilitate and multiply the artistic and professional bonds between America and Europe, giving rise to opportunities for cultural and economic growth, for artists, professionals, companies, and audiences directly or indirectly related to music.

Advertisement

BIME PRO BILBAO OCTOBER 2021

The 9th edition of BIME PRO will be held at the Euskalduna Conference Centre in Bilbao from the 27th to the 29th of October 2021.

This year the conference takes inspiration from the Apollo, the Greek God of music and poetry and music who is also recognized for reason and knowledge, both of which are necessary to have a healthy and sustainable development of culture. BIME 2021 is music, history, modernity, art, industry, culture, integration, work, development, society, tradition, and future.

LAST TOUR INAUGURATES A NEW LOCATION IN BOGOTA

The force behind BIME is Last Tour, one of the largest, most innovative music companies in Spain. Last Tour continues its internationalization effort by opening a new space for work and collaboration in Bogota. This new location will facilitate not only the opening of new markets geographically but will also contribute to accelerating the expansion of its scope of action, such as training, consulting, and publishing, and will reinforce its strong commitment to cultural development across continents.

BIME BILBAO OCT 2021

BIME BOGOTA APR 2022