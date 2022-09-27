Billy O’Connell joins the senior management team at The Event Technology Group

We are thrilled to announce that Billy O’Connell has joined The Event Technology Group as Group Commercial Director. O’Connell has over 30 years of experience in the events industry, working for some of the UK’s leading organisers and contractors including previous roles as Commercial Director at Exhibithire and Development Director at Blitz Communications – a GES company.

The Event Technology Group Ltd is the umbrella holding company for the powerful market-leading events solution brands of Visions, Set.Build.Create, Dobson Sound and Fisher Productions. The group have an impressive portfolio of clients across the conference, corporate, charity, education and private sectors working across the UK and internationally.

Chris Norman, CEO said: “This is a key appointment for the group, each of the businesses has been growing exponentially over the past year and making this appointment will enable customers to access equipment and expertise from across all our brands. Having worked directly with venues, organisers, agencies, and corporates O’Connell has a deep understanding of live events and is a perfect fit for us. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for The Event Technology Group’s growth strategy across business development, sales and marketing functions.

O’Connell added: “I am thrilled to be joining The Event Technology Group and am hugely impressed by the creativity and skill set the teams have to offer. I look forward to working with everyone to help build on what is already a success and continue to grow as a group”.