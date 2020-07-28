Bien Venue event management agency announces new managing director, Kerry Edwards

Kerry Edwards has been appointed as the new managing director of boutique event agency Bien Venue as the business navigates a new future ahead.

Kerry Edwards has been promoted from within the business, from a client director position to replace the agency owner Sam Elliott in the MD role. She will now lead sales, operations and finance teams and suppliers as Sam Elliott moves to a CEO capacity to focus on further growth strategy and acquisitions.

Kerry has been at Bien Venue for six years and brings over two decades of industry knowledge and experience to the role. Prior to being at the agency, she has worked for major hotel groups across F & B, event management, revenue management as well as being in regional and national sales director roles.

With a solid understanding of the MICE sector, her specialisms include forging strong collaborative relationships with clients and suppliers, team management and developing and implementing business strategies.

As MD, Kerry will be providing management and leadership, supporting staff and clients through developments whilst planning for the future.

Future development of the agency will be focused on moving forward into the new normal whilst nurturing Bien Venue’s client base and offering a consultative, customer-focused service and promoting their existing and new portfolio of services,

Speaking on taking up the appointment, Kerry says,

“I’m delighted to take on this new challenge, I am passionate about building on our success of the last 24 years, leading our fantastic team to continue to deliver an A* service of excellence to our clients.”

Established in 1996, Bien Venue are a creative, boutique events agency, their services include sourcing venues for meetings and events, booking travel, accommodation, team building activities and corporate entertainment. Bien Venue also have their own online portals for both meetings and accommodation.