Bid-In helps raise £1.1m for NHS heroes with Chris Evans’s Super Celebrity Auction and launch ‘Free of Charge’ silent auction service for other charities during CoVid 19 lockdown

Bid-In Auction, a silent auction software firm founded in 2016 by the owners of events company Park Publishing, has just completed its first ‘free of charge’ CoVid 19 silent auction during lockdown for Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans, running 2 separate auctions over 2 separate weeks in support of newly formed Scrubs Glorious Scrubs and helping to raise over £1.1m.

Bid-In are now reaching out to other UK charities and charitable organisations offering their silent auction service free of charge during the CoVid-19 pandemic. This generous initiative has been put in place in order to help charities to plug the fundraising gap during this hugely challenging time which has come about as a result of all events and gatherings being temporarily cancelled.

Bid-In ran 2 silent auctions for Chris Evans over 2 separate weeks. The first auction was the ultimate Garage Sale, consisting of Chris’s personal memorabilia which raised an astonishing £497k, the second was a collection of items donated by his celebrity friends of differing monetary and sentimental value.

Donations included original handwritten lyrics of the song ‘One’ written by Bono, a guitar from Taylor Swift, Golf Clubs from Will Smith, Cartier watch from Sir Rod Stewart, a private dinner in Fortnum & Mason’s Board Room with Sir Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster & Holly Willoughby, as well as Red Bull racing memorabilia and much more. This auction raised a mind-blowing £602k taking the total to £1.1million with all monies raised going directly to the charity.

Stats from the 2 auctions:

260k site visits over 2 weeks.

12.5m site clicks

8% international visitors to the site

£100k in final hour of final auction

£33k in final 10 mins

3m site clicks on final Friday

Bid-In’s mission is to boost fundraising for many charities over the coming months either by supporting existing campaigns or to create new ones from scratch.