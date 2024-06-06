Bev Osborne joins NOEA council

NOEA is proud to announce today that Bev Osbourne, Founder of Training 4 Resilience, and one of the leading and most respected event professionals in the industry, has been co-opted onto its council.

Bev brings decades of experience to the board, having been integral in the training of thousands of industry professionals, and behind the safety and logistics of a number of high-profile events, not least working collaboratively alongside other leading event professionals at the world famous Glastonbury festival. Bev is also a long standing NOEA member and collaborator, bringing her experience into both the curation of the association’s convention, and as a host of its hugely popular SAG Live! series.

Commenting on her appointment, Bev said: “It is a huge privilege to be co-opted to the NOEA Council and I am thrilled to be joining such an important organisation for the Events Industry. I believe passionately that we should share our knowledge and experiences within the events industry to try and ensure every event, regardless of its size, can be the best it can possibly be. I feel there are opportunities to work with NOEA to deliver training and tabletop exercises to support event owners and teams to create better plans and bolster their knowledge and skills in incident management, so they are better prepared for when the unexpected happens.”

Tom Clements, President of NOEA, commented: “This is a serious appointment for the association. Bev is one of the most recognised event professionals in the industry right now, and one of its most progressive thinkers. This is an important time for the industry, and our association, we have become one of the most influential representative bodies for major events over the last few years and having figures like Bev involved in the organisation keep us credible, relevant, and ambitious for the future.”