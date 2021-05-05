beMatrix and JLLive collaborate to create a stronger offering for events and exhibition

beMatrix and JLLive have announced a collaboration designed to enhance the offering of both companies to the worlds of corporate events and exhibitions.

Blending the expertise and creativity that JLLive brings from its background in the TV, film and corporate events space with beMatrix’s proficiency in creating sustainable modular frame systems for exhibitions and trade shows, the two businesses will offer fully immersive and interactive broadcast quality events, allowing brands to engage with their audiences more effectively than ever before.

JLLive and beMatrix have identified, and are responding to, the needs of large corporates, agencies and brands to communicate with their increasingly sophisticated audiences. Together they offer event organisers a stronger holistic proposition. The partnership also addresses the demand for more sustainable practices in event construction.

Phil McMichael, managing director of JLLive, commented,

“We are thrilled to be partnering with beMatrix, allowing us to offer corporates and brands a way of delivering more sensational and engaging events to their audiences than ever before. Marrying our creative expertise with beMatrix’s skills in building sustainable stands, allows us both to elevate our offerings, benefiting event organisers who will experience the most innovative set designs and build available.

“We are also delighted that beMatrix shares our commitment to sustainability. We know that as partners, we are not only offering audiences a broadcast quality event that is radical and awe-inspiring, but also something that positively seeks to addresses the impact the events industry has on the environment.

“beMatrix’s motto is ‘be anything’ and we firmly intend to push this maxim further than ever before to offer audiences truly exciting interactions and lasting impressions.”

Anthony Burton of beMatrix, commented,

“The event and exhibition stand building world is constantly evolving – we are committed to innovation as well as working alongside the best partners in the industry to collaborate with in order to allow us to deliver the highest level of service. Partnering with JLLive allows us to offer our clients a greater depth of creativity as well as enabling our business to reach new audiences in the film and TV world.

“Sharing a commitment to sustainability with JLLive is another great example of how our partnership is built upon solid foundations and mutual understanding. Environmental awareness is at the heart of every decision we make, and it is great to forge ahead in the industry with a like-minded business.”