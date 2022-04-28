beam leadership board doubles in size to fulfil ambitious strategy

beam, the trade association for the business events, accommodation, and meetings industry, has doubled the size of its board from six to 12 directors to strengthen its structure and fulfil an exciting and ambitious new strategy.

This follows the recent re-imagination of the organisation, previously known as HBAA.

The six new directors have been appointed to support the association’s new broader membership and focus.

Sian Sayward, beam Governance Director commented: “To remain relevant, sustainable and to become industry-leading, we have expanded and strengthened our leadership board to support our growing membership and partners, which come from more diverse areas of our industry. Our new board will ensure that our voice as an industry is louder, and our future is stronger.”

The new board directors include Louisa Watson, Director of Marketing of Wyboston Lakes Resort, who has been appointed as beam’s Director of Sustainability. Ryan Doyle, Group Sales Director of Switch Hospitality Management, will become Membership Director – Suppliers.

There will be two new directors for People & Talent. Carla Garman, Director of Abstract Events, will take on this role on the agency side, while Rachael Naylor, Account Manager – Travel Partners at IHG, will represent suppliers.

There will also now be two Industry Relations Directors who will serve as the primary faces of the association to attract and retain members and garner support for events and special initiatives. Jamie Ades, Senior Account Manager of Conferences & Events at ExCeL London, will fulfil one of these roles and will focus on events, creative, exhibitions, trade shows, incentives, and event hospitality. Craig Bingham, Business Development Sales Director at Interstate Hotels & Resorts will hold the same title and will focus on transient accommodation, meetings, ancillaries and travel when it is linked to accommodation and meetings.

Callum McLean, Director of Business Partnerships at Agiito, already a Board Director will take on a new role as beam’s Commercial Director.

These new roles will be complemented by the existing board, which includes Julie Shorrock as Membership Director – Agencies, Des Mclaughlin as Content Director, Beckie Towle as Marketing Director, Sian Sayward as Governance Director, and Simon Richards as Treasurer.

Craig Bingham Rachael Naylor