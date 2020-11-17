Bauer Media’s B2B events business launches first virtual exhibition

Bauer Media UK’s B2B Events business is this week playing host to its first virtual exhibition.

Fleet & Mobility Live, which usually takes place at the Birmingham NEC, will take place from today until19 November with a new interactive platform offering exhibitors an opportunity to connect and engage with some of the UK’s most senior fleet and mobility decision makers and influencers.

The event follows on from the successful virtual National Rail Awards and Virtual Smart Transport Conference, both of which took place earlier this year.

Bauer Media UK has worked with the V-Fairs platform to design a wide range of features to reflect a real trade show environment, including; virtual stands from a host of templates for exhibitors to brand, pleasing event environments with minimal design input, a visitor networking lounge, discussion areas and the ability to live stream or pre-record content/Q&A sessions.

Virtual Fleet & Mobility Live will feature 24 seminar sessions offering visitors insight, advice and guidance to improve strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Each day will include two sessions focusing on electric vehicles, two on mobility and four on operational excellence, with topics ranging from safety and cost efficiency to fleet procurement.

The latest electric and hybrid models from BMW, Volvo, Renault, Toyota/Lexus, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), M.G. and Ford will be showcased in the event’s Electric and Hybrid Showroom, accompanied by exclusive interviews with manufacturers about their expectations for the market and plans for the fleet sector.

Across two main exhibition halls, 24 supplier partners will showcase their latest products and services for fleet decision-makers on enhanced interactive stands with video, live chat and demonstrations of new technology. Among them are six FN50 leasing companies – Alphabet, Athlon, Grosvenor, LeasePlan, TCH and Volkswagen Finance Services – plus a range of software providers, rental companies and driver training providers.

Each hall will feature eight stand-only standard exhibition partners offering additional networking opportunities for delegates. They include two leading leasing companies: Hitachi Capital and Zenith, as well as fleet management company ARI which is breaking into the funding sector.

Event Director Chris Lester commented: “We felt the Virtual Fleet & Mobility Live event was essential to bring the fleet and mobility community back together, to share ideas and insight but also just to connect with each other once again. The team went from planning an in-person event at the NEC to virtual in 10 weeks, from platform research, conceptualising the event, themes and business plan to creating value by identifying key essentials for visitors and exhibitors. We liaised with on our visitor advisory board for insight, views and feedback and set up daily communication channels with internal stakeholders. We were also tasked with understanding the challenges an exhibitor will face in a virtual environment. The whole team is incredibly proud of what has been achieved.”

All content from Fleet & Mobility Live 2020 will be available on-demand after the event for 28 days at www.fleetandmobilitylive.com