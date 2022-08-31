Barmotion offers edible tableware

Barmotion, the branded hospitality specialist, has added a range of edible tableware to its line of cups and crockery in a bid to provide clients with what is probably the most sustainable solution to single-use items.

As the event industry is aware, 2 billion single-use coffee cups are discarded in the UK every year, with only 0.25% ever making it as far as reclamation and recycling facilities. Barmotion has long since been sorting waste and offering compostable cups and tableware for events and conferences, but edible tableware takes its sustainability offering one step further and potentially removes the need for waste disposal altogether.

Alexia Swart, MD, Barmotion, said, “We’ve sourced this edible tableware from Stroodles, and it’s truly remarkable. The coffee cups are made from wafer, the spoons from biscuit, the straws from pasta and the plates and bowls are made from wheat bran. This is a great choice for brands seeking to highlight sustainability as part of their messaging, and we will definitely be offering it as an even more sustainable alternative to single-use items than our compostable cups, plates and wooden cutlery.”

Swart concluded, “With the ban on some single-use plastic items already in effect in Scotland, and the UK set to follow, the need for more sustainable tableware is becoming more acute. Hospitality providers need to be actively searching for alternatives, and Stroodles tableware is a fantastic innovation in this direction.”