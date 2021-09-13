Barmotion launches into the UK with its first contract

The South African turnkey hospitality operator, Barmotion, completed its first UK contract at Cleves School, Weybridge on Saturday 4th September for the ACTS Leadership Conference, organised by the Equippers Church UK, delivering to a tight and demanding brief.



Alexia Swart, managing director of the Barmotion group, explains, “We were given the narrowest of windows in which to deliver 210 servings of coffee. Our client was very specific that all of their delegates would receive a beverage of their choice during each 40-minute break.



“We were on-site at 08:30 and ready for setup with the first service at 11 am, the second service was at 1:30 pm and there was a final service at 3:30 pm – each time we delivered 210 drinks to the delegates within the 40-minute window – a pretty tight timescale.”

Lorraine Kimmel, of Equippers Church UK, said, “We had an amazing time thanks to you guys – honestly you smashed all expectations, and everyone was super impressed and amazed by your service and personality. Your presence added so much to the atmosphere we were trying to build.



“My feedback is only positive – staff amazing, friendly and willing to go above and beyond, coffee quality and service great, set up and breakdown super smooth, efficient and really took off so much off our shoulders on the day. Thanks so much and hope to work with you again soon!”



The contract closely followed Barmotion’s launch in the UK 3 days earlier, at International Confex 2021, ExCel London, where the Barmotion team made coffee, popcorn and other much-needed refreshments for visitors and exhibitors at the show.



Swart concluded, “Joining the UK market, meeting some amazing event organisers, venues and suppliers at Confex and going straight on to work at the ACTS Leadership Conference at Cleve School has been a tremendously positive experience. There is nothing like demonstrating your capability to an experienced audience.”